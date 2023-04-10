Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on Monday, April 10, restored bonus pay (Hr. 30,000) for all military personnel, Ukraine's deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko reported on Telegram.

The extra monetary remuneration will be valid until the end of the martial law period.

"It is important! bonus payments were returned not only to the military but also to employees of the State Emergency Service and the police," Honcharenko emphasized.

The amendment states that during the martial law period, military personnel, members of the civil protection service, and policemen will be paid an additional remuneration of Hr. 30,000 every month, regardless of the tasks assigned to them or the areas of service.

For those who take a direct part in hostilities or ensure the implementation of measures for national security and defense, the amount of additional remuneration increases to Hr. 100,000 per month, proportionate to the time of participation in such actions and measures.

However, the provisions of this clause do not apply to cadets (students) of higher military educational institutions and cadets and students of higher education institutions with specific study conditions.

Starting from February 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine canceled Hr. 30,000 in addition to wages for the military. After public criticism during the war, people's deputies developed a special bill to return the payments.

At the end of March, people's deputies approved unprecedented changes to the state budget, adding more than Hr. 500 billion to the security and defense sector. Of these, Hr. 317 billion will go to the salaries of the military.