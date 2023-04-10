Russian media outlets are claiming that the US “has given permission to Kyiv to conduct attacks against new regions of Russia,” according to anti-propaganda NGO StopFake.

StopFake today highlighted posts on Russian social media where John Kirby, the White House’s National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, is quoted as saying that the US is “enabling and encouraging” the Armed Forces of Ukraine to undertake assaults outside the territory of Ukraine.

could be interesting for you:

 

Below is a screenshot shared by StopFake from the Russian site www.lenta.ru

 

 

StopFake pointed out that, as reported by CNN on April 5, Kirby had said to a public news conference: “We do not enable nor do we encourage the Ukrainians to strike outside of Ukraine.”

 

StopFake, which is part of the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), also said that “in line with the norms of international law, there are no ‘new regions of Russia.’ What is being referred to are the regions illegally captured and annexed by the Russian Federation: Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhiya, and Kherson oblasts. The Ukrainian army has every right to undertake on these territories any combat action aimed at liberating them.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
6 minutes ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
35 minutes ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
2 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
I support
I support Guest 8 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Russia home of the bat shit crazy. No one wants to invade you they really don't.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Mind Games and Big Bangs – Analysts Point to Ways Ukraine’s Spring Offensive Has Already Started
Next » Ukrainian Lawmakers Restore Bonus Remuneration to Military