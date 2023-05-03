Russia has said Ukraine attacked the Kremlin with drones overnight, accusing Kyiv of an assassination attempt on the life of President Putin. "Today at night, the Kyiv regime attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation with unmanned aerial vehicles," the Kremlin said. "We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation." could be interesting for you: Receive the latest Ukraine news bulletins for today. Footage circulating on social media shows a drone flying towards the Kremlin before exploding close to a rooftop.

Astonishing footage of last night's drone attack on the Kremlin pic.twitter.com/3rghCHdIed — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) May 3, 2023

Ukraine has denied involvement in the attack. President Zelensky on Wednesday evening said: "We didn't attack Putin... We fight on our territory, we are defending our villages and cities." "We don't attack Putin or Moscow. We don't have enough weapons for this," he told reporters at a press conference with Nordic leaders in Helsinki. Shortly after news of the attack broke, a high ranking Russian official demanded "the use of weapons capable of stopping and destroying the Kyiv terrorist regime". Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian Duma and Putin ally, added. "No negotiations can take place with the regime of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky." Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev later called for the "physical elimination" of Zelensky. "After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelensky and his cabal," said Medvedev, who has been increasingly hawkish since Moscow's Ukraine offensive. According to the statement posted by the Russian President's administration, there were no injuries reported, and the attack had no impact on Putin's work schedule.

📹 More footage from another angle of the night drone attack on the #Kremlin pic.twitter.com/HC4fZQqY3a — KyivPost (@KyivPost) May 3, 2023