The press secretary of the President of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin, has said the war in Ukraine cannot be won "by trench advancements on the battlefield", claiming an end to the war could be achieved through a new security agreement between the two global blocs.
"This is the impression I got during my meeting with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," he said in an interview on the Haberturk TV channel on Sunday, May 7, adding: “He (Putin) said, they have no intention of continuing this war forever.
- Get the most recent war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's daily news reports for today.
“But the major question on the table is what an honorable way out for both sides will be."
He added: “It is not possible to say that Russia has won, and it is not possible to say that Ukraine has won too.”
Kalin also expressed doubts about the parties’ willingness to negotiate and suggested that the war should end through a new security agreement between the two global blocs.
Kyiv would view any loss of territory to Russia as a huge blow and has consistently declared its stated goal as the successful liberation of all Russian-occupied territory.
He also claimed the war in Ukraine is not a conflict between Ukraine and Russia, but rather a new Cold War between Russia and the West.
“My own analysis, which I received after a conversation with Putin, is not a war between Ukraine and Russia. This is Cold War 2.0,” he concluded.
Kalin visited Moscow in April and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (15)
Erdogan has revanchist dreams of restoring the Ottoman Empire, but history records that Russia and Türkiye have been enemies; also Erdogan has the contemporary reality of the rivalry of Iran and Saudi Arabia that will resist Türkiye hegemony in the Middle-East. Türkiye needs new leadership to reaffirm its geopolitical relationship to Europe.
Kalin and Erdogan are compromised. If you walk like a duck-talk like a duck- you are a duck.
Erdogan and his cabal are loose cannons. Unfortunately they cannot be trusted. Erdogan and Putin seem to share certain personality traits so on some level they are drawn to each other. I think Biden has tried to bring Erdogan in from the relative cold, advocating selling F-16’s and upgrading the older ones. I think all for naught and the best thing for Turkey and its economy is to vote out Erdogan this month.
As ab American, I can state that the majority of us do not trust Turkey. They are a so called ally but continually stab NATO and the US in the back. They are getting rich from this war by sanctions busting. I would not vote to supply them with a single bullet. They just cannot accept that the Ottoman Empire is dead.
Erdogan is still playing both sides. Consequentially, Turkey (and Hungary) have lost the trust of NATO partners. On behalf of Russia, Mr Kalin tries to sow doubt, thereby promoting premature negotiations beneficial to Russia. He fails miserably.
Whatever happens in future, the die has already been cast, and Russia will never again walk over any other country on a whim. Recent UN General Assembly votes show support for Ukraine is almost universal, and likely permanent.
This brings a certain inevitability to long term outcomes that will not favor Russia.
In any case there will never be further "negotiations" under Turkey's "good offices".
Amazing when you think that it is always the men in snappy suits and shiny shoes telling the world who is winning and losing. But here is an indisputable fact. You never see the corpses of men in snappy suits and wearing shiny shoes rotting on a battlefield. What then would their lies and deceit be worth among the stink of death?
Turkey, China and India are the real winners of this horrible war. Turkey is smuggling all kind of products from US and EU to Russia, obviosly at a much higher price, getting a lot of money. They have no shame and blackmail US with the Air Base on their territory and the EU with the Syrian refugees.
If Kalin was correct why is Russia not attacking Finland (Nato)?
Russia has difficulty in motivating its young men to die fighting a close neighbour.
The cold war myth is misinformation. The Crimean naval base is Russia's main goal and keeping 300 km or so between it and Nato.
Put Ukraine in NATO, eject Turkey
@Bill,
Syria is back in the Arab league, Saudi Arabia is moving away from the west,
The new bi polar world of Liberal democracy and autocratic regimes is becoming a reality right before our eyes.
@Paul, This is utter nonsense. The US current president did insult Saudi Arabia, by this decline in relations is temporary. Freedom loving people will never choose Russia, China, or Turkey as an example to emulate.
@Rock Nixon, yeah Saudi Arabia is a fine example of a democracy. Lol.
modi is the biggest winner of this war and laughing himself to the bank. india has been buying russian oil dirt cheap and selling it at market prices.
@russian orc, It may seem that, but India relies completely for its defense against China on Russian arms, whereas with the war now Russia depends on China almost for everything. The final result, if India needs to use Russian arms to defend itself against a Chinese agression, there will be no arms. Huge historical mistake. When you play with two decks of cards at the same time, these things happen.
Turkey, like China, has been trying to play both sides of the fence. Now we know clearly where Turkey stands. The U.S. & EU need to increase sanctions against Turkish businesses trading with Russia & Wagner.
https://www.fdd.org/analysis/2023/04/17/us-sanctions-turkish-entities-for-aiding-russian-war-effort/
With smart cookies like Erdogan and his cronies 'helping' with Putin's propaganda war, Ukraine will win just that much more quickly. The Atatürk is probably spinning in his grave as a result of Erdogan's ridiculous antics.
Let's hope Erdogan is forced into retirement on 14 May
Absolute boiler plate rhetoric at every level. If Russia is in a war with the west, why aren't they attacking and invading the western countries, instead of only Ukraine. Russia knows it would be finished as a nation state if it ever attempted offensive actions beyond Ukrainian territory. That Turkish dude is yet another simpering putler apologist completely indifferent to the horrendous carnage caused by his kremlin friends in Ukraine. A disgrace.