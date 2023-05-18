The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence has admitted Kyiv is behind the assassinations of prominent Russian propagandists.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, said: “We’ve already successfully targeted quite a few people,” The Times reports.

“There have been well-publicized cases everyone knows about, thanks to the media coverage.”

Although Budanov did not specify exactly which individuals have been targeted, since the launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion last year, several prominent pro-Kremlin figures have been killed or wounded on Russian territory.

Earlier this month, an explosion in the Nizhny Novgorod region injured Zakhar Prilepin, a pro-Kremlin writer and one of Russia’s best-known novelists.

In April, an explosion at a cafe in Russia's second-largest city of Saint Petersburg killed prominent pro-Kremlin military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and injured 25 others.

And in August of last year, a car carrying Daria Dugina, the daughter of Putin’s ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, was blown up in the suburbs of Moscow. She died in the attack.

In another interview on Tuesday, Budanov said: “Outright scum will eventually be punished in any country in the world. Only elimination can be a well-deserved punishment for such actions.

“I do not consider anything else. It is my personal opinion, I stick to it, and I will implement it.”

Ukraine has previously sought to distance itself from such attacks – after the death of Tatarsky, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak, suggested the attack was an act of domestic terrorism carried out by Russians opposed to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Similar topics of Interest As Support for Ukraine Decreases, Risks of a Global Catastrophe Are Increasing Why it’s even more important than ever for the West to act more decisively in support of Ukraine now and to defeat Russia before it’s too late.

He added it was “only a matter of time” and like the “breakthrough of a ripe abscess.”

“It begins in RF... Spiders are eating each other in a jar.”