The Kremlin has reacted furiously to President Zelensky's resounding success at the G7 summit in Japan, accusing G7 leaders without a hint of irony of turning the meeting into a "propaganda show.”

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Sunday evening the summit's "main conclusion was a bunch of announcements filled with hateful anti-Russian and also anti-Chinese messages”.

“The leaders of the G7 brought to their meeting the ringleader of the Kyiv regime they control and turned the Hiroshima event into a propaganda show,” it added.

The ministry said the G7 has become "an incubator in which, under the leadership of the Anglo-Saxons, destructive initiatives that undermine global stability are worked out".

The West's decline in global influence "is forcing the members of this body to put all their efforts into whipping up anti-Russian and anti-Chinese hysteria," the statement said.

"We are certain that our evaluation of the G7 and its destructive actions is shared by the majority of the international community."

Zelensky wrapped up a triumphant diplomatic offensive in Hiroshima on Sunday, heading home bearing new arms, munitions and the "unwavering" diplomatic support of G7 allies.

The White House earlier unveiled a $375-million package of US aid that includes ammunition for HIMARS rocket launchers, artillery shells, anti-tank guided missiles and thermal imaging systems, AFP reports.

It came after the U.S. lifted a veto on Ukrainian access to advanced US-made F-16 fighter jets, a significant upgrade from Kyiv's Cold War-era fleet of MiGs and Sukhois.

Separately, the foreign ministry in Beijing said it had summoned G7 host Japan's ambassador on Sunday to protest against what it described as efforts to "smear and attack" China at the gathering.