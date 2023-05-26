A Russian missile on Friday, May 26, struck a medical facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing one and injuring 25, including two children.
“Russian terrorists once again confirm their status of fighters against everything humane and honest. A rocket attack on a clinic in the city of Dnipro. As of now, one person was killed and 15 were wounded," Ukraine's President Zelensky reported via Telegram.
Zelensky said that rescuers were working at the scene to clear debris and rescue victims.
“The shelling aftermath is being eliminated and the victims are being rescued. All necessary services are involved. My condolences to the family of the deceased," Ukraine's President said.
“We must defeat these inhumans irrevocably and as soon as possible. Because our time is our people. And our people are the most precious thing in Ukraine," he added.
Local media posted video footage of rescuers helping people with blood on their faces escape from the clinic through corridors full of rubble.
📹 Video of the aftermath of the strike on the hospital in #Dnipro— KyivPost (@KyivPost) May 26, 2023
WARNING: Sensitive content pic.twitter.com/uGcfYc1sez
“Ruscist beasts hit a medical facility. There are injured people,” the head of the regional military administration Sergiy Lysak wrote earlier on Telegram.
Lysak said that the information is currently being verified and cautioned against the dissemination of false information.
A rocket attack on a polyclinic in the city of Dnipro.— Ihor Lachenkov (@igorlachenkov) May 26, 2023
As of now, one person has died and 15 have been injured.
#RussiaisATerroistState pic.twitter.com/3AucXIgDea
Earlier, before the attack was reported, explosions were heard throughout the city even before the air-raid alarm sounded, according to correspondents from Suspilny, who shared the information via Telegram.
Only after the first explosion was an air-raid alert was issued for the city.
Local Telegram channels later conveyed news of a massive fire erupting at the suspected target location. The full extent of the damage and the number of casualties are yet to be confirmed.
World Health Organization member countries on May 24 in Geneva Switzerland voted in favor of a resolution condemning Russia’s continued war against Ukraine and its attacks on health care services.
