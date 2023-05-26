A Russian missile on Friday, May 26, struck a medical facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing one and injuring 25, including two children.

“Russian terrorists once again confirm their status of fighters against everything humane and honest. A rocket attack on a clinic in the city of Dnipro. As of now, one person was killed and 15 were wounded," Ukraine's President Zelensky reported via Telegram.

Zelensky said that rescuers were working at the scene to clear debris and rescue victims.

“The shelling aftermath is being eliminated and the victims are being rescued. All necessary services are involved. My condolences to the family of the deceased," Ukraine's President said.

“We must defeat these inhumans irrevocably and as soon as possible. Because our time is our people. And our people are the most precious thing in Ukraine," he added.

Local media posted video footage of rescuers helping people with blood on their faces escape from the clinic through corridors full of rubble.