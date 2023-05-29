Russians in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine have described how scary it is to see missiles in the skies above their homes, even as the Kremlin significantly intensifies its bombing of Kyiv.
On Monday, the governor of the region reported to Russian media that Ukrainian shelling of the area had caused fires and damaged infrastructure.
“Two enterprises in Shebekino were shelled: a building containing lacquers and paints caught fire,” he said.
“The villages of Novaya Tavolzhanka and Kozynka were also shelled, power lines were damaged, and a hotel building was hit.”
A resident of Shebekino in the Belgorod region of Russia recounted over the weekend how shells flew into the town and near her house. Locals were reportedly holed up in basements, explosions, and sirens could be heard in the city, and pillars of black smoke rose into the sky.
“I personally saw a missile or shell flying, and it immediately exploded,” she said in an interview. “It was frightening today, and we didn’t think our city would suffer like that. Today more than ever, we were all very scared. God help us deal with these bastards [Ukrainians].”
“We were in the basement all day and only went out to see what was out there. As soon as the siren sounds, we go back into the basement. We can’t do otherwise; we are law-abiding people and still want to live,” she said.
The appeal sparked a lively discussion on Russian social media, with some condemning the Shebekino woman for complaining and others wondering why in the 21st century, conflicts cannot be resolved in a civilized way rather than by firing missiles.
“It is strange to consider in the 21st century that diplomacy has long been invented, but people keep launching missiles and bombs at each other, causing the civilian population to die.”
Another person commented: “The deaths of civilians are a separate topic that triggers me. How can it be in the 21st century, sitting at home, and a missile flies in?”
Some Russians commented on Putin’s special operation with sarcasm:
“I don't believe it! It’s a fake! People are not afraid. They are very happy! The special operation is going according to plan! Every Russian is very happy that such a great operation is taking place not only in Ukraine but also on the territory of Russia! Thanks to Putin!” another person wrote.
Meanwhile in Kyiv, Russia fired a barrage of missiles at Kyiv on Monday sending panicked residents running for shelter in an unusual daytime attack on the Ukrainian capital, following overnight strikes.
A series of explosions rang out in Kyiv on Monday as Russia targeted the city for the second time in 24 hours.
It is truly alarming that any one within 250 miles of Ukraine can be so naive, so stupid, and so enslaved and swinging on Poutin Putins tiny little cock! It really is pretty amazing the freakin doorknobs can even feed themselves let alone be allowed in public unescorted. I hope the person who complained about missiles being used in warfare gets strapped right on to a Kalibr Hypersonic piece of shit and accidentally launched right at the home of every worthless person Putin has ever cared about. Maybe then Poutin Putin will have a reason to look like a chipmunk with Measles and frown all the time.
The thought that the people of Russia are angry that the Ukrainians are fighting back after being invaded is pathetic and so naive. Most people will defend their country. Did you really believe the Ukraine would just sit back and let Russia just walk in? If you invade be prepared for some backlash. As a American whose heritage is also Ukrainian i hope they can hold out against Russia and move forward. Good to see the Ukrainians giving it back to Russia. If you dont want to see missles then dont invade.
Putin just like Hitler is a physically tiny insignificant little bug.
This war is a tragedy opt by Putin, everyday people suffered because of Putin choices, Ukraine fighting inside it own territory, defending their “home” from intruder, what more you can say on Ukraine suffering in defending against invasion?
Yah everything's great if you got your head up your arse
