Russians in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine have described how scary it is to see missiles in the skies above their homes, even as the Kremlin significantly intensifies its bombing of Kyiv.

On Monday, the governor of the region reported to Russian media that Ukrainian shelling of the area had caused fires and damaged infrastructure.

“Two enterprises in Shebekino were shelled: a building containing lacquers and paints caught fire,” he said.

could be interesting for you: Get the freshest war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's news updates for today.

“The villages of Novaya Tavolzhanka and Kozynka were also shelled, power lines were damaged, and a hotel building was hit.”

A resident of Shebekino in the Belgorod region of Russia recounted over the weekend how shells flew into the town and near her house. Locals were reportedly holed up in basements, explosions, and sirens could be heard in the city, and pillars of black smoke rose into the sky.

“I personally saw a missile or shell flying, and it immediately exploded,” she said in an interview. “It was frightening today, and we didn’t think our city would suffer like that. Today more than ever, we were all very scared. God help us deal with these bastards [Ukrainians].”

“We were in the basement all day and only went out to see what was out there. As soon as the siren sounds, we go back into the basement. We can’t do otherwise; we are law-abiding people and still want to live,” she said.

The appeal sparked a lively discussion on Russian social media, with some condemning the Shebekino woman for complaining and others wondering why in the 21st century, conflicts cannot be resolved in a civilized way rather than by firing missiles.

Similar topics of Interest Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States.

“It is strange to consider in the 21st century that diplomacy has long been invented, but people keep launching missiles and bombs at each other, causing the civilian population to die.”

Another person commented: “The deaths of civilians are a separate topic that triggers me. How can it be in the 21st century, sitting at home, and a missile flies in?”

Some Russians commented on Putin’s special operation with sarcasm:

“I don't believe it! It’s a fake! People are not afraid. They are very happy! The special operation is going according to plan! Every Russian is very happy that such a great operation is taking place not only in Ukraine but also on the territory of Russia! Thanks to Putin!” another person wrote.

Meanwhile in Kyiv, Russia fired a barrage of missiles at Kyiv on Monday sending panicked residents running for shelter in an unusual daytime attack on the Ukrainian capital, following overnight strikes.

A series of explosions rang out in Kyiv on Monday as Russia targeted the city for the second time in 24 hours.