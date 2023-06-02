America’s top diplomat on Friday delivered a barnstorming speech in Finland, eviscerating Putin, ridiculing Russia’s armed forces, while vowing to help Ukraine build a “military of the future.” Against a backdrop of stars and stripes, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a crowd at the Helsinki City Hall that a strong Ukraine in control of territory currently illegally occupied by Russia would be a prerequisite for any future peace talks. could be interesting for you: Read the newest war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s daily news coverage for today. “Precisely because we have no illusions about [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s aspirations, we believe the prerequisite for meaningful diplomacy and real peace is a stronger Ukraine – capable of deterring and defending against any future aggression,” he said. Five key points emerged from the speech: 1. 'A Case Study in Failure' Blinken described Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine as a “case study in failure,” adding: “When you look at President Putin’s long-term strategic aims and objectives, there is no question: Russia is significantly worse off today than it was before the full-scale invasion. "Where Putin aimed to project strength, he has revealed weakness. Where he intended to divide, he has united.” The location of Blinken’s speech was evidence of his assertion – Finland shed its historic prudence and joined NATO in direct response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 2. Digs at Putin Blinken called out Putin personally, saying he was sending Russians to die in “a meat grinder of his own making.” Similar topics of Interest Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move ‘Freedom of Russia Legion’ volunteers declared the destruction of a Rosneft fuel tank, stating that Russia’s natural resources should serve the country, not be utilized for “a criminal war.” In a moment of dark humor that brought chuckles from the audience, he said: “The Kremlin often claimed it had the second strongest military in the world – and many believed it. “Today, many see Russia’s military as the second strongest in Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s General Staff last month claimed the total number of Russian troops killed or wounded during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine has surpassed 200,000. The figure means Russia has lost a number of troops so large – 200,590 – it surpasses many countries’ entire serving armed forces. 3. A Strong Ukraine If there were any doubts over the US’s continued support for Ukraine, Blinken attempted to sweep them away, saying: “Investing in Ukraine’s strength is not at the expense of diplomacy – it paves the way for it.” Blinken instead vowed to keep building a “military of the future” for Ukraine, which meant “a modern air force, integrated air and missile defense, advanced tanks and armored vehicles, the national capacity to produce ammunition, and the training and support to keep forces and equipment combat ready.” Ukraine has received some $50 billion in US assistance since the war, with the United States recently agreeing to F-16 fighter-jets. 4. A 'Potemkin Peace' Blinken insisted that any ceasefire that freezes in place Russia’s gains would be a “Potemkin peace,” and mocked critics who said that peace meant to “stop supporting Ukraine” or for Kyiv to “cut its losses and give up the fifth of its territory that Russia illegally occupies.” His comments were in stark contrast to those made by Donald Trump on Thursday evening, who claimed he could stop the entire war “in 24 hours.” When pressed to explain exactly how he would achieve this, the former president said: “I will get them into a room, and I know an exact way. You tell one ‘you’re not going to get anything unless you make a deal.’ You tell the other one ‘they’re going to get a lot unless you make a deal.’ “And you just sit them, and you put them, and you have to make a determination.”

