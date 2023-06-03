President Zelensky has said Kyiv is “ready” for the long-awaited counteroffensive but that “we would like to have certain things” in order to protect both Ukraine’s soldiers and its civilians.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Zelensky said: "There’s currently one weapon capable of stopping some types of missiles and rockets launched by the Russian Federation against our civilian population, our schools, infrastructure, and energy systems.

could be interesting for you: Access the most up-to-date war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s daily news items today.

“The only system in the world is the Patriot.”

The US-made air defense systems have been exceptionally busy in Ukraine in recent weeks, intercepting missiles and drones launched by Russia in almost nightly attacks on the capital Kyiv.

Despite very little damage being done at huge financial cost to Moscow, some analysts believe the Kremlin’s tactic is to force Ukraine to choose between defending its cities or defending its troops when they launch the counteroffensive.

It’s not known exactly how many Patriot systems are currently in Ukraine or where they are all stationed, but Zelensky implied that with current supplies, it is not possible to do both.

“The reality is 50 Patriots will, for the most part, prevent people from dying,” he said.

“Everyone knows perfectly well that any counteroffensive without air superiority is very dangerous."

"A large number of soldiers will die" if Kyiv is not given the weapons to counter Russian air power, he added.

Similar topics of Interest Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States.

Despite the dilemma, Zelensky suggested the counteroffensive could begin soon. “In my opinion, as of today, we are ready for it,” he said.

“We would like to have certain things but we can’t wait for months.

"We strongly believe that we will succeed. I don’t know how long it will take. To be honest, it can go a variety of ways, completely different. But we are going to do it, and we are ready."

Kyiv received its first shipments of the American-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system in April, and US President Joe Biden on Monday suggested more aid was to come.

Zelesnky has been on a recent diplomatic mission to secure more badly needed weapons and equipment from Ukraine’s allies in recent weeks.

This week Ukraine and Moldova pressed European leaders for more support against Russian aggression, as they staged a strategy summit on the continent's political frontline.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte of The Netherlands called for more European allies to join his efforts to build a coalition to supply F-16 jets and Patriot missile batteries to Kyiv.

While a counteroffensive in the form of a large ground assault is still awaited, there are numerous signs that Ukraine has already begun preliminary operations to pave the way.

Myhailo Podolyak, a senior advisor to the Ukrainian President, said last month that the tanks may not yet be rolling and Russian frontline positions aren’t yet under direct assault, but a systematic campaign to degrade Russian defenses is in already in progress.