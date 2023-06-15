Russian milbloggers have said their army is “at war with our own stupidity and sloppiness”, after reports emerged that as many as 100 of Moscow’s troops were killed when a Ukrainian strike struck a gathering of soldiers waiting for their commander to give a speech.
According to unconfirmed Russian sources, the massacre occurred near Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast when members of the 20th Combined Arms Army gathered in a large group not far from the front lines and in range of Kyiv’s HIMARS rockets for two hours.
- Look at the most up-to-date Ukraine news that came out today.
- Look at the most up-to-date Ukraine news that came out today.
Kyiv has not officially confirmed it was behind the strike but a Ukrainian official speaking on condition of anonymity, told Kyiv Post: “It's a really funny situation there. They stood in the open air for two hours listening to the speech.
“That is enough time to fix them, transport the HIMARS, enter the coordinates and hit them.”
The incident provoked fury among Russia’s milblogger community.
Prominent commentator Rybar, said: “A tragic incident occurred in one of the divisions that were about to go on the offensive. For two hours people stood in a crowd in one place and waited for the division commander to say his motivating words.
“But instead of him, the HIMARS MLRS and enemy artillery had their say. In the Yuzhnodonetsk direction, in a few days there were fewer victims in the battles than from the criminal stupidity of the division commander.”
As Support for Ukraine Decreases, Risks of a Global Catastrophe Are Increasing
Other milbloggers were even less restrained in their criticism of Russia’s military command.
One named Dva Majors, wrote on Telegram: “Bitch, you can’t stand in a column for two hours in one place!”
Taking aim at the Kremlin’s habit of glossing over major losses of troops, he added: “We are at war with our own stupidity and bullshit, smeared from above with beautiful reports.”
Another, Vysokygovorit, highlighted that Russian commanders did not appear to have learned from previous incidents and those responsible “must be shot.”
He wrote: “If by the middle of the second year of the war there are commanders that carry columns to the front and build personnel in one big pile, and then wait for the enemy artillery to strike, then such commanders must be shot before the formation, even if they are colonels or even generals.”
If confirmed, the loss of hundreds of Russian troops near Kreminna would not be the first time such a disaster has befallen Moscow’s army.
Shortly after the new year, Ukrainian forces struck an unprotected compound housing hundreds of newly mobilized Russian troops in the occupied town of Makiivka in the Donetsk region. Russian officials acknowledged that at least 89 people were killed but Ukrainian sources as well as many Russian war correspondents say the death toll is closer to 400.
Even the lower figure represented the biggest loss of life from a single strike as officially reported by Moscow since the start of the invasion in February.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (15)
https://proksham.blogspot.com/2023/06/separating-fact-from-fiction-unveiling.html
Great news! This calls for celebration!
400 is a better figure. What time is parade tomorrow
Kumar is a troll from Russia…
Yummy Kremlin Kool aid tastes lie and shit
kumar is a russian scumbag troll. He speaks horsecrap, has little knowledge of current situation and needs to be ignored
AAAAHHAHAHAAHAHAHHAH!!!
HAAAAA HAHAHAHA!!
Those drunk russian orcs wont be raping any children!!! Cargo 200! back to babuska in a bag!! wife gets a sack of potatos for her dead drunktard!!
America never want peace in this region, so they will continue funding the war. to contain Russian in its borders while NATO expansion continue with bordering russian countries.Yes america will supply weapons for the purpose, the war itself is an American proxy against Russia. and more than one senator informed that they had spend billions of dollars for this pre war and it was worth investment. For this they had laid a foundation through a coup supported by European allies to dislodge an elected government replaced by american proxy in 2014.
America and UK has the history of supporting terrorism and name it good and bad terrorist. those support America are good and oppose them are bad. Osama bin laden, Al-Qaeda and mujahedeen are all American babies used against USSR for proxy war based in Pakistan and Afghanistan. later what happened is history, ISIS and White helmet was another American baby used against Syria. Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria and Iraq are victims of American terrorist factory. Now Zelensky is another Osama bin laden in making and Ukrainian are the victims.
@Kumar, stfu, putler bot goat pumper. You arent fooling anyone.
Ukrain is not a world problem or European problem, it just American geopolitical war and made it an European problem even if it is, it does not effect the world. Europe is just less than 4% of world population, we have more than 20% of population without food and basic needs. America or Europe dont have money to spend for it. BUT HAVE MORE THAN 100 BILLION DOLLARS TO SPEND FOR WAR. USA was in proxy war with USSR, now Russia. After Cuban missile crisis they had planned to destroy Russia but they cannot have a direct conflict with Russia as they are world nuclear power with fastest delivery system which will destroy USA. So they fight with them through proxy, with economic sanctions, stop Russian sources of income, keep their borders with conflicts and unstable, form different military alliance in different regions and use it against Russia and so on and all the leaders of US followed it, what is happening now is what US planned long back , that's why they did not take Russia to Nato after the fall of USSR even when Russia requested and they where ready to keep apart the cold war attitude. When Russia was weak the Americans where doing what ever they liked, Yugoslavia war, Iraq war, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan...... goes on the list, The problem arised when Russia stopped them and their world policing. If Russia is strong they cannot act according to their will and loot the world
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 But it’s okay for the orgs to do the same thing but to civilians. SFW!!!!!!! Plus being in a territory that doesn’t belong to them what did they expect?
I don't see why they're upset over this. That's 100 paychecks that they don't have to pretend to issue.
Wow so stupid
What makes the green grass grow?
@Sgt Beavis,
@Sgt Beavis, blood and bone fertiliser
Give up, Ruzzia. You’re the clowns of the world now. Go home.
simple solution. Russia, get every one of your sorry asses out of Ukraine, including Crimea, and leave Ukraine people in peace, they do not want you in their sovereign territory. Slava Ukraini