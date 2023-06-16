Since the start of its summer offensive, in early June, the Ukrainian military has been capturing 5 to 10 Russian service personnel a day in the Donbas and Zaporizhzhia sectors. Most of them only surrendered once the AFU infantry had overrun their positions, a Kyiv Post survey found, after reviewing 31 AFU videos of POWs being captured, published between June 9 and 15. The fact that a total of 70 or more Russian POWs were gathered-in over a single seven-day period closely, matches the rate of capture set in the early days of the war, when signs of weakening Russian army morale were substantial. could be interesting for you: Access the most up-to-date war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s daily news items today. A typical account of the circumstances leading to his capture were given in a June 15 interview by a soldier who had been assigned to front-line fortifications near the village of Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia sector, one of the first objectives of the ongoing Ukrainian offensive. He said he was a reservist serving with Russia’s regular 218th Regiment, which was deployed to the front line. He had been taken prisoner after a Ukrainian assault killed or wounded most of the soldiers manning his fighting position. Russian artillery and tanks had not supported his unit during the fight, he claimed. Another POW, in a June 13 interview with an AFU regular army unit, said that his defensive position had three tanks supporting it, but only two of the vehicles were actually crewed.

Danil Baranov, a Novosibirsk resident and member of a special operations unit said, in a June 14 video, that his unit's position was under constant, accurate Ukrainian artillery fire for ten days, particularly at nighttime, after which AFU infantry surrounded his position. Most of the rest of his unit were dead or wounded and more were hit when the AFU launched its ground assault. When the Russians' ammunition ran out there was no option but surrender, he said. Another Russian soldier, who didn't give his name, gave an interview to the SBU intelligence agency on June 12 which detailed one possible reason why Russian soldiers often stay in their positions despite punishing AFU bombardments and the ever-present, threat from grenade-carrying AFU drones: "We were told to dig in, we're going to hold positions here. In case of retreat, we were told machine gun units were positioned behind us. I don't know who they are but they shoot anyone who runs. In principle, that's how I became a prisoner. There was no place to run." Yaroslav Yerovslav, a member of the assault group Shturm which was recruited from Russian prisons, said in a June 14 video: "Our unit is demoralized, the soldiers want to surrender, but the officers won't allow it. The commander says you will be shot for that. That's why all the soldiers in our unit are drinking … this is all the result of the ambition of one person [the Russian President]." Antaloy Basov, of the 503rd Motor Rifle Regiment, complained of having effectively been considered totally expendable by the Russian army chain of command. In a June 9 interview he said he was captured in the Tokmak sector: "We had a great many dead, a great many wounded, our commanders abandoned us, like cannon fodder. Dead and wounded aren't evacuated … our commanders don't answer the radio, bodies are just left to lie on the ground." Several other POWs reported poor morale in their units. Andrei Pazazhko, of the Kaskad regiment complained: "Our unit is afraid to fight. That's because we're getting smashed, we're getting f*cked up every day. Our guys are drinking in their fighting positions." Pazazhko claimed he knew two soldiers who were able to get themselves evacuated from the front line by shooting each other in the foot.