Reports that Major General Kyrylo Budanov was killed or seriously injured have been circulating for weeks on social media ever since a Russian missile strike on Kyiv on May 29.

The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence has responded to reports he is dead and videos featuring his image are AI-generated with a tongue-in-cheek response claiming a “squad of immortal commanders” is being created to haunt the dreams of Russian citizens.

🚨Unconfirmed reports that Kyrylo Budanov, Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine since August 2020, was killed in a Russian missile strike! More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/WKrtrQGdZ3

Russian state media quickly picked up the conspiracy theory, falsely claiming that Ukrainian media was reporting Budanov’s death.

And last week, chief Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, falsely claimed he was in a coma in Germany. The conspiracy theory has since grown with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, now falsely reported to have been killed or wounded, an unfounded rumor that Putin himself fueled over the weekend.

Even a video of Budanov published on June 11 in which he stares silently into the camera to emphasize how people should remain tight-lipped about Ukraine’s summer offensive, wasn’t enough to convince conpsiracy theorists he was alive, with many claiming his static pose was filmed because it was easier to fake using AI technology.

In an exclusive comment to Kyiv Post, Budanov finally addressed the conspiracy theory, saying: “Now in Ukraine, a special detachment of immortal commanders is being created – Valery Zaluzhny, myself, Stepan Bandera, Symon Petliura, Ivan Mazepa.

“Therefore, the Russians and their propagandists will still have a lot of work to do in a nervous, hysterical environment.

“A squad of immortals will come in the middle of the night to the dreams of Russian citizens who wanted to take over Ukraine and give them nightmares.”

On Tuesday, Budanov also appeared in a joint photo with Japan's ambassador to Ukraine, Matsuda Kuninori.