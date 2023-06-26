Snapshot

Wagner’s mutiny did not appear to have had any immediate impact on battlefields along the front with Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian spokesmen claimed gains of up to one kilometer near Bakhmut, and position improvements on the southern section of the front. A possible battle is taking place between Russian and Ukrainian forces at the Antonivsky Bridge which crosses the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. Artillery duels continued in many places, as did Russian aerial assaults.

Analysis

“Prigozhin’s rebellion has illustrated that Russian forces lack reserves in many rear areas and almost certainly will degrade the morale of Russian personnel in Ukraine, knowledge that Ukrainian forces may use to adjust attempts at breaking through Russian defenses,” the Institute for the Study of War said.

"There has been little evidence that Russia maintains any significant ground forces operational level reserves which could be used to reinforce against the multiple threats it is now facing in widely separated sectors, from Bakhmut to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, over 200km away," UK Defence Intelligence said.

Zone A. TO518 / Mokri Yaly River Axis - boundary of the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions

Ukrainian forces “achieved partial success in offensive actions and improved their tactical positions in the defense in the past 24 hours,” according to

Valeriy Shershen, spokesman for Ukraine’s southern front forces.

Pro-Russian sources said that Ukrainian forces had successfully improved their positions around Rivnopil and Priyutne while Russian forces counterattacked near Makarivka.

Zone B. Western Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces dropped chemical ammunition on one of the positions of Ukrainian forces, but wind blew it back toward the Russian positions, according to Valeriy Shershen, spokesman for Ukraine’s southern front forces, who did not identify the location.

The General Staff of the AFU said that Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to regain its positions lost in the vicinity of Novodarivka.

Zone C. Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces advanced by 600 to 1,000 meters on Bakhmut’s southern and northern flanks, according to Serhii Cherevaty, spokesman for Ukraine’s eastern front forces.

Pro-Russian sources said the Ukrainians attacked at Klishchiivka, Yahidne and that Russian forces counterattacked at Vesely. The General Staff of the AFU said its “adversary attempted offensive operations in the vicinities of Hryhorivka and Minkivka.”

Ukraine's defence forces are advancing from the north and south near Bakhmut and it is unlikely that Russia has significant reserves to reverse the situation, UK Defence Intelligence reported.

A Ukrainian soldier told AFP: “We are returning now from the Bakhmut direction. We can say that fighting is going on in both the area of Klishchiivka and Bakhmut.”

AFP reported four Ukrainian casualties at a medical point over one hour and a Ukrainian soldier told the outlet of 60 to 80 per day with most being concussions.

Other Zones & Activity, including Luhansk, Avdiivka and Marinka.

There were various reports of fighting near the Antonivsky Bridge across the Dnipro River in Kherson region.

Pro-Russian sources said Russian forces unsuccessfully counterattacked near both Avdiivka and Marinka.

The General Staff of the AFU said it’s “enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to infiltrate a sabotage and reconnaissance group near Rodionivka (Sumy region) across the state border of Ukraine.” he adversary conducted unsuccessful offensives towards Rozdolivka. Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk region)