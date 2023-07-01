Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said during a broadcast on the 1+1 TV channel on Thursday, June 29, that Ukraine is not currently at risk of an attack from the north, and the presence of the Wagner private military company (PMC) fighters in Belarus does not pose a threat.

According to Podolyak, only a portion of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries will be transferred to Belarus following the unsuccessful rebellion. He added that Ukraine’s northern border is well fortified by the military.

As a result of recent events, the Wagner PMC will no longer exist in its previous form; it will be divided into four separate entities, Podolyak noted.

“The fact that Prigozhin is in Belarus is of no consequence to Ukraine because the Wagner PMC no longer exists.”

According to Podolyak, one of the four separate entities will remain under contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and will continue to engage in the fight against Ukraine. A group consisting of former convicts will also be contracted by the Ministry of Defense.

Yet another group of mercenaries will sign contracts with the Rosgvardiya (National Guard) and operate inside Russian.

Podolyak suggested that one group of Wagnerites will remain in Belarus to provide special forces training, while the remaining members will resume their activities in Africa, which represent the primary source of Prigozhin’s business assets, according to the adviser.

