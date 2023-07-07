The US’s decision to transfer cluster munitions to Kyiv will give Ukraine access to a massive reserve of critically needed artillery shells in the battle against the Russian army, potentially opening a way to end the ammunition shortages that have been chronic since the war started.

American news platforms led by Washington Post on Thursday widely reported US President Joe Biden had approved the provision of American cluster munitions to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), to be drawn from US Army and Marine Corps ammunition stocks.

could be interesting for you: Get the most recent war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's daily news reports for today.

This was then confirmed on Friday evening. A new military aid package "will provide Ukraine with additional artillery systems and ammunition, including highly effective and reliable dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM)," the Pentagon said in a statement, referring to cluster munitions.

The decision reversed longstanding US bipartisan policy not to export controversial cluster munitions, a weapon banned by most western nations including most of Ukraine’s allies.

Once implemented, the executive order will give AFU gunners potential access to somewhere between 3 and 5 million shells, rockets and aerial bombs designed to scatter explosive sub-munitions over an extended target area, before blowing up.

Critically for Ukraine, these stocks contain millions of two munitions Ukrainian gunners have learned to fire with devastating effect: NATO-standard 155mm artillery shells fired by systems like the French Caesar and Polish Krab howitzers, and 227mm artillery rockets fired by the US-made M270 and HIMARS launchers.

Similar topics of Interest Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move ‘Freedom of Russia Legion’ volunteers declared the destruction of a Rosneft fuel tank, stating that Russia’s natural resources should serve the country, not be utilized for “a criminal war.”

Assuming US political will to back Ukraine remains strong and that logistical chains bear the stress, Ukraine’s battle-tested howitzer and rocket artillery gunners could, once the Friday decision is implemented, fight battles against Russian forces with more ammo than targets for the first time in the war.

Cluster munitions as a weapons system are, of themselves, neither new nor particularly advanced technologies in Ukraine’s war with Russia. The most common cluster munition used by both sides starting in 2014 and continuously through the present, is delivered by a Soviet-era BM-30 Smerch artillery rocket.

An unguided and relatively inaccurate weapon, each Smerch rocket carries 72 9N235 sub-munitions, each about 25-cm long and weighing about 300 grams, that scatter by parachute over a target area the size of a football field.

Probably the bloodiest use of cluster munitions since the launch of Moscow’s full-scale invasion took place on April 8, 2022, when a pair of Russian Tochka-U medium range surface-to-surface missiles – each toting a warhead packed with sub-munitions seven times as destructive as the bomblets aboard a Smerch – slammed into the main rail station in the Donbas city of Kramatorsk.

Sidings were crowded with hundreds of women and children hoping for transport away from fighting. At least 63 civilians died and more than 150 were injured in the strikes.

One of the most recent, confirmed incidents of cluster munition use by Ukrainian forces was in April when the AFU’s 26th Artillery Brigade published video of a cutting edge, Germany-manufactured SMArt 155 artillery shell destroying two Russian tanks with a single shot.