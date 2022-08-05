President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia’s war against Ukraine “colonial”.

“Russia is a colonizer who wants to destroy our state,” he said on Thursday, August 4, speaking to representatives of the African media.

He called on journalists to “convey to every family on the African continent that we are peace–loving people. We are not different from you. We have the same values.”

Zelensky noted that Russia invests in the African continent less than 1% of all investments in Africa. “This is their belief in the future of the African continent. Russia does not invest in you. She invests in political terms. They say that they are the heirs of the USSR,” he said.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is ready to guarantee the food security of the African continent.

