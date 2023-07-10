Russian forces in Bakhmut are “trapped” and the city is under Ukrainian fire control, Kyiv officials said on Monday afternoon.

Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said Ukrainian troops had captured key heights around the eastern city, as the country pushes ahead with its counteroffensive.

She added that Kyiv's troops had over the past few days established fire control over “entrances, exits and movement of the enemy around the city.”

“During the process of advancing, our troops took control of key commanding heights around Bakhmut,” Malyar said on Telegram.

In a similar statement on Monday, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, said Russian forces in Bakhmut were “trapped” and the city is “now under the fire control of the Defense Forces,” meaning all points in Bakhmut are in the range of Kyiv’s artillery.

Syrsky added: “Aerial reconnaissance has identified the positions of the Russians with ATGMs.

“The soldiers of the 77th separate airmobile brigade have effectively engaged and neutralized the Russian troops.”