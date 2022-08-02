The patriotic inscriptions painted by the ‘Yellow Ribbon’ resistance movement activists have appeared in the temporarily occupied city of Kherson.

The relevant statement was made by the ‘Yellow Ribbon’ resistance movement against the Russian occupation on Telegram.

“Kherson puts up resistance!” the post states, displaying a series of images taken inside Kherson. “The heroes of our time – who are they? The Armed Forces of Ukraine, who protect our sleep? The children who raise funds for our military? Or an old lady who bakes pies to send them to the front line? Everyone! Absolutely everyone who is bringing our victory closer is a hero! Let’s remember this.”

Recently, the ‘Yellow Ribbon’ resistance movement initiated a timeless protest rally against a pseudo-referendum in the occupied areas.

