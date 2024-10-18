Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

According to Ukraine's Air Forces , the attack lasted over five hours and involved 135 combat UAVs, including Shahed drones and other unidentified types.

Russian forces launched one of their most extensive drone attacks on Ukraine, targeting both the capital, Kyiv, and multiple other regions across the country early morning on Friday. Oct. 18.

80 Russian drones were shot down over various regions, including Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv, as well as Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, and other areas. While 44 drones were lost in local regions, two strayed into Belarusian airspace, and approximately 10 continued to fly in the central regions of Ukraine.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the air alert in the capital lasted more than four hours.

"Last night was restless again for the people of Kyiv and most regions of the country. Russian troops carried out one of the most massive drone attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure," said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

He later confirmed that all enemy UAVs targeting the capital were neutralized, and there were no reported casualties or destruction within Kyiv.

This is already the second Russian attack this week involving more than 100 combat drones. Early morning on Wednesday, Oct. 16, Ukraine's air defense forces successfully repelled a major Russian air strike, neutralizing over 110 Iranian-supplied Shahid kamikaze drones.