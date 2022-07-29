A total of 29 wounded Ukrainian servicepeople, accompanied by family members, arrived on a special medical train in the southern Polish city of Krakow. They will receive treatment or attend rehabilitation programs in Polish hospitals.

According to the state news agency “Polish Radio,” fifteen wounded servicemen were taken to hospitals in Krakow and the surrounding area. The remaining 14 were taken to the southern city of Katowice.

According to Polish officials, the soldiers have typical combat injuries, including gunshot wounds and injuries from bomb blasts, mines, and missiles. They require further treatment, but their lives are not in danger.

“I relayed to the soldiers that they are welcome in Poland and that we’ve been waiting for them; they are very grateful for this,” reported Vyacheslav Voynarovsky, Ukraine’s Consul General in Krakow.

“There are soldiers in different conditions here: from those who are in a serious condition but have already been examined to those who… need rehabilitation. The soldiers will be sent to various hospitals in Malopolska,” said the Governor of Malopolska, Lukasz Kmita.

Lukasz Kmita added that “more such transports will follow” and that “local hospitals are on standby to receive the wounded” from the frontlines of Ukraine’s struggle against the full-scale Russian invasion.

“Depending on the type of injuries, the soldiers will be taken to hospitals where they can receive the best treatment,” said the governor of Poland’s Silesia province, Jaroslaw Wieczorek.

Jarosław Wieczorek thanked everyone who helped to bring the Ukrainian soldiers to Katowice, including railway workers, police officers, firefighters, and the ambulance service.

This is the second time wounded soldiers have been transported from Ukraine to Poland for treatment since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The first group of 32 Ukrainian soldiers arrived by train on July 18, 2022, and were hospitalized in the eastern city of Lublin, in the capital Warsaw, nearby Otwock, and in the central city of Lodz. Michal Dworczyk, chief of staff to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reported on Twitter on July 19 –

“Yesterday, a group of 32 injured soldiers arrived from Ukraine. Their transport and accommodation in 11 Polish hospitals was the first task accomplished by the governmental Humanitarian and Medical Assistance Team.”