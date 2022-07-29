A video apparently showing the abuse of a prisoner of war in Ukrainian camouflage has appeared on a Russian Telegram channel.

The video shows two Russian-speaking soldiers castrating the prisoner with a clerical knife.

On July 28, several Russian Telegram channels published photos and videos of killed or captured Ukrainian soldiers.

In the video two soldiers speak to each other in Russian, next to a car with the capital letter Z on the hood, while abusing a prisoner of war in Ukrainian camouflage with yellow and blue patches and bound hands.

Further posts include photos of the body of a Ukrainian soldier with severed hands and his head planted on a fence, the comment says that Ukrainian mothers should not send their sons to war.

Network users identified the photo of one of the Russian Soldiers in the video and according to preliminary information, he fought near Severodonetsk.

Human rights activists emphasize that cutting off organs is the most obvious example of torture and is condemned by the world community and prohibited by the Geneva Convention. If genuine, the video and photographs are evidence of war crimes.

Paul Massaro, a senior policy advisor for the U.S. Helsinki Commission, also known as the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, commented on the situation.

“Russian war crimes in Ukraine are an affront to all humanity.

ATACMS for Ukraine. And modern battle tanks. Give them everything. Everything they need to end this crime against humanity,” he stated on his Twitter page.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Russian forces have been involved in numerous violations of the laws and customs of war that may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Earlier, Human Rights Watch documented executions in the city of Bucha and several other towns and villages in northeastern Ukraine, carried out by Russian troops during the occupation in March.

On March 2, the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced the beginning of an investigation into the commission of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide on the territory of Ukraine.

According to European Commissioner for Justice, 14 EU countries have joined the investigation into war crimes by Russia in Ukraine, with a total of 15,000 to 20,000 specialists involved in the process.

Despite mounting evidence, Russia denies that its military is responsible for war crimes.