Kyiv has warned those living in Moscow to expect more attacks, adding the Russian capital’s air defenses appear incapable of protecting its citizens as the drone war between the two countries continues to escalate.

After a dramatic increase in Ukrainian attacks in recent weeks, Andriy Yusov, spokesperson for Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), told Kyiv Post, that the “the concept of security is increasingly distant from the residents of Moscow.”

“He added: “The whole world continues to see that the Russian defense system and the country – which claims a leading role in the arms market – is ineffective, outdated, and cannot adequately respond to modern challenges.”

Yusov said this is a symptom of President Putin’s leadership which “continues to lead to the degradation of the state management system.”

He added: “Perhaps this trend will lead the residents of Moscow to some correct conclusions – whether or not to believe Russian television and Russian propaganda, and whether or not to continue to support the criminal regime.”

Yusov’s comments came shortly after an explosion was reported on the Karamyshevskaya embankment near Moscow on Friday morning.