Russian troop positions on the right bank of the Kherson region now look “very vulnerable,” Britain’s Ministry of Defense reported on Twitter with reference to intelligence data. This follows the Armed Forces of Ukraine launching successful attacks on the bridges across the Dnipro River.

The intelligence reported noted that Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the Kherson region is gathering momentum and that the country’s forces have likely established a bridgehead south of the Inhulets River, which forms the northern boundary of Russian-occupied Kherson.

The Ministry of Defense also observed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have applied their new long-range artillery to damage at least three bridges across the Dnipro River, through which the Russian army was carrying its supply of military equipment out on the right bank of the Kherson region.

“One of them, the 1,000-meter long Antonivsky bridge near Kherson, was damaged last week. Ukraine stuck it again in July 2022 and it’s likely that the crossing is now unusable,” the Ministry stated. It added that the 49th Russian army, stationed on the western bank of the Dnipro near Kherson, is currently in a very vulnerable position.

It is understood that Kherson – a highly politically significant population center occupied by Russia after Feb, 24 – is now virtually cut off from other occupied territories. It’s loss, according to the Ministry, would “severely undermine Russia’s attempts to paint the occupation as a success.”

Following strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Antonivsky Bridge on July 27, the Kherson regional military administration announced that the logistics routes of the Russian invaders on the right bank of the Kherson region had been destroyed.

“After the filigree strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it is impossible to drive on the Antonivsky bridge in Kherson,” reported the adviser to the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Serhiy Khlan, on the morning of July 27.

“We all wanted to know how seriously the Ukrainian Armed Forces damaged the Antonivsky Bridge in Kherson. And the information is more than satisfying – it is impossible to pass through it. According to eyewitnesses, Ukrainian armed forces hit the bridge just when the Russian troops were transporting the accumulated military equipment. We are waiting for the official calculations of Russian losses,” reported Khlan.

According Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the press center of the protection and defense forces of OC “South”, the Ukrainian army’s goal is not to destroy the entire Antonivsky bridge but to destroy the enemy’s plans.