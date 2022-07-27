Ukrainian Armed Forces have seen tactical successes involving the liberation of populated areas occupied by the Russians, as Ukrainian forces move closer to Kherson.

On July 27 Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated two villages, Andriivka and Lozovo, from the Kherson region from the occupiers.

The Southern General Command of the Ukrainian Army reported that Ukrainian aviation had conducted four strikes on Russian positions in the Kherson region. Four enemy strongholds in Andriivka, Biloghirka, and Blagodatny were hit.

“Andriivka was released and finally cleared of the Russian occupation forces. In Kosovo, Ukrainian troops reliably secured their positions,” the command noted.

The Armed Forces also confirmed an attack on the Antonio bridge in Kherson region.

This information was confirmed on national TV by the head of the Ukrainian defense forces press center, Natalya Humeniuk.

“The work of our artillery is so delicate and jewel-like that it is aimed at demoralizing the enemy’s army,” she said.

On July 25, the Institute of War Studies noted that the Ukrainian army had damaged all three bridges in Kherson which the Russians use for their purposes. The Armed Forces are also keeping logistical and transport routes that are strategically important for the enemy under constant fire control.

During the night, in Kherson region, three Russian Ka-52s helicopters intended to attack units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine but mistakenly struck a Russian position. The enemy helicopters came under “friendly” air defense fire from Russian troops, and one of them was shot down.

At the beginning of July, CNN analysts, referring to statements by the US intelligence leadership and other American officials, stated that Russia does not have sufficient forces to control Kherson region.

Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Ihor Sobolevsky believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine can liberate the temporarily occupied territories in the South of Ukraine.

On “Espresso” TV channel he said: “It is quite likely that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will liberate Kherson Region in August. There is very strong public demand for this. It is a large region where many people are under occupation, waiting for liberation. Kherson Oblast will be liberated.”

He also noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing an operation to liberate Kherson Region and all temporarily occupied territories.