A decree on the dismissal of Ruslan Demchenko from the position of First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, has been published on the website of the Head of State.

Since June 16, 2020, Ruslan Demchenko was the deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), and worked as the first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine, adviser to the president, and extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Serbia and Montenegro.

could be interesting for you:

As of today, Monday, July 25, information about Demchenko appears to have been removed from the NSDC website.

Demchenko is suspected of having lobbied for the “Kharkiv agreements” back in 2010. According to these agreements, signed between Kyiv and Moscow in April of that year, Russia was allowed to extend the basing of its Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol until 2042. This concession on Ukraine’s part is believed to have contributed to Russia’s eventual annexation of Crimea in 2014.

In March 2021, after the NSDC considered the issue of responsibility for the adoption of the Kharkiv agreements, journalist and chairman of the “Voice” parliamentary faction, Serhiy Rakhmanin, pointed at Demchenko as the alleged main lobbyist of these pro-Russian agreements.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Demchenko is responsible for bilateral relations with Russia 6 days after the signing of the agreement. However, it was officially denied.

Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
Similar topics of Interest

Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine

Despite sanctions, Russian oligarchs have increased their wealth. Is the Russian economy - the engine driving its war machine - worse than the rosy prognostics? And if not, what's the West's solution?

In addition, investigative journalists have previously claimed that Demchenko had been subject to lustration, but his name disappeared from the website of the Ministry of Justice, where he had been listed on the list of persons prohibited from holding public office.

However, according to the head of state’s spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov, the president’s decision to replace the first deputy secretary of the NSDC was made solely because of Ruslan Demchenko’s health.

“The war mobilized not only our army, but also all of us, all state bodies,” Zelensky said. “We are all working at the limit of our capabilities right now. Unfortunately, the state of health of Mr. Demchenko does not allow him to work with such a load now.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Anna Neplii
Anna Neplii
Anna grew up in Odesa, in 2019 moved to Kyiv to study at the Department of Film and Television Arts at the Institute of Journalism of KNU named T. Shevchenko. She is fond of acting and has experience of performing on the stage of the theater. In the journalistic vector she specializes in writing analytical articles. E-mail: [email protected]
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
28 minutes ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
56 minutes ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
3 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Russia’s War against Ukraine: Day 152, July 25 – Update 1
Next » US to Supply up to 30 More HIMARS to Ukraine