Overview

Critics of counteroffensive should “shut up,” Foreign Minister says

US DOJ charges man with smuggling arms-ready tech to Russia

Ukrainian forces advance near Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhzhia

Russian attacks along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line are repelled

Russia intercepts either a Ukrainian missile or drone in Crimea

International media scrutinizes Ukrainian draft dodgers

Pacifists protest with national anthem in Luhansk

Try to liberate Ukraine yourselves, Kuleba tells Western critics

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters on Thursday that Western officials who are complaining about the slow pace of the counteroffensive against Russia should simply “shut up” and come to Ukraine to try for themselves.

Reuters described the remarks as “the sharpest signal yet of Kyiv’s frustration at leaks from Western officials who say its forces are advancing too slowly.”

“Criticizing the slow pace of [the] counteroffensive equals... spitting into the face of [the] Ukrainian soldier who sacrifices his life every day, moving forward and liberating one kilometer of Ukrainian soil after another,” Kuleba told reporters.

“I would recommend all critics to shut up, come to Ukraine and try to liberate one square centimeter by themselves,” he said at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Spain.

US charges man for scheme to sell weapons-ready tech to Russia

A Russian-German man arrested earlier this week in Cyprus was charged Thursday by US authorities with seeking to export American-made electronics to Russia for military use, Agence France Presse reported Thursday:

The US Department of Justice said Arthur Petrov, 33, violated export controls when he planned to sell American microelectronics to a Russian firm that provides “critical electronics components” to the Russian military, according to AFP:

Petrov used a cover company in Cyprus, telling US vendors that the electronics were to be used in Cyprus or other authorized countries for fire security systems, the Justice Department said.

The things he sought to buy were microcontrollers and integrated circuits that cannot be lawfully exported to Russia, and Petrov was aware of that, it said.

The intended recipient of the tech was a St. Petersburg company named Electrocom VPK, which supplies electronic components for Russian weapons makers.

Operations – Luhansk region

Russian forces continued offensive operations along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line on Thursday, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported but said Russian troops did not make any confirmed advances.

The Ukrainian General Staff and Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Novoyehorivka (16 km southwest of Svatove) and Bilohorivka (13 km south of Kreminna).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported via Facebook that the Russians, across Ukraine, launched a total of 3 missiles, 31 air strikes and rocket launch attacks, resulting in civilian deaths and casualties.

Operations – Donetsk region

Ukrainian forces successfully advanced southward from Bakhmut on Thursday, both the Ukrainian General Staff and Maliar reported. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD), countered that Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully attacked near Bohdanivka (6 km northwest of Bakhmut), Andriivka (10 km southwest of Bakhmut), and Mayorsk (17 km south of Bakhmut).

Russia says it shot down Ukrainian missile in Crimea

The Russian MoD claimed on Thursday that its air defenses shot down a Ukrainian missile targeting Russian rear positions in occupied Crimea on Wednesday night. Russian milbloggers claimed instead that what Russian forces intercepted was a Ukrainian drone near Feodosia (98 km from Simferopol).

Footage published on Wednesday shows an explosion near a substation in the vicinity of Feodosia: