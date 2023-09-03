Overview

Ukraine planning surprise offensives

Russia signs up 280,000 contract soldiers this year, Medvedev claims

Russia “forcibly drafting migrants”

Ukrainian Brig Gen Oleksandr Tarnavskiy has claimed Kyiv’s troops have breached Russia’s first defensive line near Zaporizhzhia after weeks of painstaking mine clearance, and that “everything is ahead of us.”

In an interview with the Guardian, he said: “We are now completing the destruction of enemy units that provide cover for the retreat of Russian troops behind their second defensive line.

“The enemy is pulling up reserves, not only from Ukraine but also from Russia. But sooner or later, the Russians will run out of all the best soldiers. This will give us an impetus to attack more and faster. Everything is ahead of us.”

When asked about offensive actions in other areas, the Guardian wrote that Tarnavskiy said “Ukraine was preparing other surprise offensives to drain Moscow’s forces.”

He added: “To be successful in one direction, you always need to mislead the enemy. The main goal of the [offensive near the] village of Velyka Novosilka had a different aim.”

Russia has signed up 280,000 contracted soldiers so far this year, former President Dmitry Medvedev has said.

"According to the Ministry of Defence, since Jan. 1, about 280,000 people have been accepted into the ranks of the Armed Forces on a contract basis," including reservists, state news agency TASS quoted Medvedev as saying.

Earlier this year Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said he would make “major changes” to the country’s armed forces, boosting personnel to 1.5 million troops in the face of huge losses in Ukraine.

In an indicator of the problems face by the Kremlin in recruiting enough troops, the British Ministry of Defense (MoD) has said Russia is forcibly drafting migrants to fight in Ukraine.

In its latest daily assessment, the MoD wrote: “Uzbek migrant builders in Mariupol have reportedly had their passports confiscated upon arrival and been coerced to join the Russian military.

“There are at least six million migrants from Central Asia in Russia, which the Kremlin likely sees as potential recruits.”