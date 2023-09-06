Overview Ukraine loses first Challenger 2 tank

Zelensky meets with military brass near Bakhmut

Russia “not preparing for winter”

AFU repels Russian attacks near Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces reportedly making headway in the Zaporizhzhia region

Three Russian tank battalions reported eliminated in one week

Kyiv seeks to close loophole used to avoid conscription

Russia claims it intercepted sabotage group at border Umerov Appointed New Defense Minister, Vows to ‘Liberate Every Centimeter’ of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has been officially appointed Ukraine’s new Minister of Defense by the country’s parliament, vowing to do “everything possible and impossible for the victory of Ukraine.” In a post on social media, after his new position was confirmed by the Verkhovna Rada, he defined victory as “when we liberate every centimeter of our country and every one of our people.” could be interesting for you: Obtain the most current Ukraine news articles released today. “Those who, unfortunately, are temporarily captive – will definitely be returned. Everyone – children, prisoners of war, political prisoners, civilians. “Let’s return normal and decent life to Ukrainian cities that are unfortunately temporarily occupied. “We know people are out there waiting for us. Because these are our people and our territories.” Operations: Ukrainian forces advance in the Zaporizhzhia region Footage verified by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and posted on Tuesday shows Russian forces striking Ukrainian positions northwest and west of Robotyne, indicating that Ukrainian forces have advanced into an area that Russian forces previously claimed to control.

Additional geolocated images posted on Telegram on Tuesday show that Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) have advanced south of Robotyne and northwest of Verbove (about 10 km east of Robotyne). Similar topics of Interest Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine Despite sanctions, Russian oligarchs have increased their wealth. Is the Russian economy - the engine driving its war machine - worse than the rosy prognostics? And if not, what's the West's solution? Evidence also suggests that Ukrainian forces northwest of Verbove are advancing along the line of Russian fortifications that runs into the town. Communications officials of the AFU confirmed that they have been successful in the Robotyne-Novoprokopivka area south of Orikhiv, and further reported that Ukrainian forces are continuing to push southward from Bakhmut. ‘Ukraine’s special operation in Crimea continues’ Ukrainian special forces operations in Crimea are “continuing,” Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukrainian intelligence (HUR), said on Wednesday. Referencing a number of recent operations including commando raids on the Russian-occupied peninsula, he added: “The very fact of the Ukrainian paratroopers landing on the Crimean peninsula is telling for Ukraine, inspiring for Ukrainians and our partners, demotivating for the enemy. “If the enemy sees the Ukrainian landing party everywhere, it is very good. We will keep that effort going. “The operation in Crimea continues.” Footage spotlights the Azov Assault Brigade’s triumphs A promotional video from the Azov Assault Brigade and its highly regarded commander, Lieutenant Colonel Denys “Redis” Prokopenko, presents a montage of Ukrainian platoons breaking through Russian defenses in the South.

Azov and Redis work together and break through the Russian defense. #Ukraine #Russia pic.twitter.com/DO7InYUilT — Slava 🇺🇦 (@Heroiam_Slava) September 5, 2023

Blinken set to unveil $1bn aid package on Kyiv visit US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday after another night of Russian strikes on Ukraine, with Washington set to unveil more than $1 billion in fresh aid to battle Russia. The visit – his fourth since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion – comes as Kyiv has touted some successes this week in its counteroffensive to push back Russian forces. The US official said it was a “good time” for Blinken to come, several months into Kyiv’s counter-offensive, and before a second winter during the full-scale war, with energy security fears rising again. Talks will focus on “what they need for this phase of the battle,” said the official, adding that supplying more air defense would be a “high priority.” Romanian president concerned that war is coming “very, very close” to border Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said Tuesday that attacks in Ukraine happened “very, very close” to its border, with Russia repeatedly launching drone strikes on Danube infrastructure in southern Ukraine, AFP reported. “We had attacks... which were verified at 800 meters from our border. So very, very close,” Iohannis told a press conference. “There was no drone and no other part of any device that made it into Romania,” Iohannis said, again denying earlier reports from Kyiv that drone attacks transgressed Ukraine’s southwestern border during Russia’s strike on the Ukrainian port of Izmail. “But yes, we are concerned because these attacks are taking place within a very short distance from the Romanian border,” he said. “We are on alert.” Russian commander admits that Ukrainian shelling has slowed the pace of mine-planting Russian military bloggers are saying that Ukrainian forces have increased the tempo of the counteroffensive along the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia regional border on Tuesday, ISW reports. The bloggers said that the AFU has conducted small-scale armored assaults against positions of the Russian 37th Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 40th Naval Infantry Brigade (Pacific Fleet) in particular, resulting in modest advances. Russian Battalion Commander Alexander Khodakovsky posted on Telegram that Ukrainian forces have captured unspecified Russian positions in the area, and he also ceded that heavy Ukrainian artillery fire southeast of Velyka Novosilka is degrading Russian morale and reducing the pace at which their troops are able to lay more mines. “In addition to the psychological impact it has had on the fighters… the continuity of shelling has made it impossible for us to lay mines and replace those that have been destroyed,” Khodakovsky posted.

Kremlin Under Fire Over Russia’s Ammo Situation The Kremlin is facing increasing criticism from Russian milbloggers over a lack of artillery ammunition, as a British think tank said President Putin’s courting of North Korea to gain more military supplies is a sign of “desperation.” As Ukrainian forces’ counteroffensive advances, Moscow is growing more desperate to trade its technology for North Korean ammunition, experts at the UK think-tank Chatham House said. “Ukraine has made significant progress and reached Russia’s main defensive line in the south. This is therefore both a desperate and a logical move by Russia,” James Nixey, the director of the Russia and Eurasia program at Chatham House said in a press release. Recent comments from Russian milbloggers also suggest the Kremlin’s ammo situation at the front is bleak. “This is how residents deal with collaborators” Another sensational video appears to show how local residents deal with those who collaborate with Russian occupying forces. It claims to document how vigilantes in the Kherson area slashed a Russian-flagged sport wagon’s tires and applied a cosmetic makeover of the sympathizer’s vehicle as retribution. Kyiv Post could not confirm its authenticity.