Sean Penn has described President Vladimir Putin as a “vessel of nothingness,” and said if he was in a position to tell him something directly, he would “say it by arming Ukrainians completely. Yesterday.” The Hollywood actor and activist was in Kyiv on Wednesday, Sept. 6 for the Third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen conference organized by Olena Zelenska with the theme “Mental Health: Fragility and Resilience of the Future.” could be interesting for you: At a press conference during the event, a Kyiv Post reporter asked Penn: “All the issues we’re discussing here today and all the issues Ukrainian society is facing right now are ultimately caused by one man and that is Vladimir Putin. “If there was one thing you could say to him right now, what would that be?” Penn responded by saying the “best definition that most people have ever heard of ‘evil,’ is the absence of good.” “I think what I see in that person is an absence of anything even vaguely interesting, it’s like a vessel of nothingness,” he said.

Penn went on to note the comments made in his new documentary about Ukraine titled "Superpower," in which someone describes Putin as a "gangster with nukes." "So, I think that if I were in such a position as some of our leaders are, to say something to Vladimir Putin, I would say it by arming Ukrainians completely. Yesterday," he said. Penn said he feels that the dropping of nuclear bombs by the US in 1945 still affects the "psychology of the United States," adding, "If your greatest courage is caution, there's nothing left." When asked if he thought the US has been too cautious in supplying Ukraine with the weapons it needs to fight Russia's full-scale invasion, he simply replied: "Yes." 'Superpower' Penn started filming his documentary about Ukraine's war in 2021, several months before Russia's full-scale invasion, with the intention of examining how Volodymyr Zelensky, an actor and comedian, had become president of his country. However, from the first day of filming in Kyiv and his initial interview with Zelensky, the project took an unexpected direction which, in Penn's own words: "A lighthearted tale of this comedic actor who had been elected president of Ukraine… became witness to a historic leader and his country's war for freedom."