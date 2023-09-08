Starting Oct. 1, women with a medical or pharmaceutical background will have to register for military service, however – unlike men between the ages of 18 and 60 – they won’t be restricted from leaving Ukraine unless they’re mobilized.

 

This is according to Fedir Venislavskyi – a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence – who was interviewed by RBC-Ukraine for a report published Friday morning, Sept. 8.

could be interesting for you:

 

As for the restriction on travel abroad for conscripted women, such a restriction will apply exclusively to women who have already been mobilized,” Venislavskyi said, adding that even women who are now in military uniform aren’t under the men’s travel ban, which was instituted on Feb. 24, 2022, the day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

 

The spokesperson for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko in an interview with RBC-Ukraine also said that no additional travel restrictions have been introduced at the Border Service.

 

Last year, lawmakers amended Article 1 of the law pertaining to mobilization training and mobilization, Venislavskyi said.

 

He said that there are no current plans to require military registration for women in other professions.

 

In accordance with this legal change, the Cabinet of Ministers issued a resolution outlining the procedures for military registration, and the Ministry of Defense subsequently issued an order regarding the military registration of women.

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
Similar topics of Interest

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January

Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States. 

 

Venislavskyi also said that conscripted women with special documents granting temporary departure rights would still be permitted to travel abroad.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog Kyiv
26 minutes ago
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog
By Julia Struck
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023 War in Ukraine
31 minutes ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023
By ISW
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
14 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (2)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Maple leaf
Maple leaf Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

The UN in Donbas? Russia is on the security council they would veto it. Sadly looking for the UN to do anything with teeth is not going to happen. Unless the Russian mafia wants to destroy its own territory nuclear is not an option.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
George Washington
George Washington Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

What could be wrong with a neutral country (Donbas) patroled by UN peacekeepers??? Do you need another million dead to humiliate Vladimir Putin??? What would Adolph Hitler have done if he had a neuclear button?????

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Ukraine Summer Offensive Update for Sept 8 (Europe Edition): ‘Full Breakthrough in South By 2024 Possible’
Next » ‘People Are Not Consumables’: Zelensky Expects Immediate Changes in Defense Ministry From Umerov