Starting Oct. 1, women with a medical or pharmaceutical background will have to register for military service, however – unlike men between the ages of 18 and 60 – they won’t be restricted from leaving Ukraine unless they’re mobilized.
This is according to Fedir Venislavskyi – a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence – who was interviewed by RBC-Ukraine for a report published Friday morning, Sept. 8.
“As for the restriction on travel abroad for conscripted women, such a restriction will apply exclusively to women who have already been mobilized,” Venislavskyi said, adding that even women who are now in military uniform aren’t under the men’s travel ban, which was instituted on Feb. 24, 2022, the day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The spokesperson for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko in an interview with RBC-Ukraine also said that no additional travel restrictions have been introduced at the Border Service.
Last year, lawmakers amended Article 1 of the law pertaining to mobilization training and mobilization, Venislavskyi said.
He said that there are no current plans to require military registration for women in other professions.
In accordance with this legal change, the Cabinet of Ministers issued a resolution outlining the procedures for military registration, and the Ministry of Defense subsequently issued an order regarding the military registration of women.
Venislavskyi also said that conscripted women with special documents granting temporary departure rights would still be permitted to travel abroad.
