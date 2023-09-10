Russia’s attempts to hold sham elections in occupied areas of Ukraine have been impeded by protests, kamikaze drones, and the “liquidation” of collaborators, Kyiv Post has been told.

Russian occupying authorities between Sept. 7 and Sept. 10 are holding pseudo-elections across the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Ballots are being held in parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as in temporarily occupied Crimea.

could be interesting for you: Look at the most up-to-date Ukraine news that came out today.

According to British intelligence, the Russian ruling party, United Russia, is set to receive a clear majority, with Kremlin polls projecting at least an 80 percent of the vote. Despite more than 1,000 candidates, there are not enough qualified, experienced and independent representatives who are not members of pro-Kremlin parties.

One of the more dramatic attempts to disrupt the vote was an operation by Ukraine’s Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which saw two drones – in the words of the SBU – “vote” at a polling station in Zaporizhzhia by blowing it up.

“Elections here ended prematurely,” an SBU source told Kyiv Post. “After the explosions, the occupiers got nervous — they surrounded the nearby streets, started checking people, and launched their drones in the air.

“This is another warning to the occupiers and collaborators that Ukrainian land will literally burn under their feet.”

Similar topics of Interest Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine Despite sanctions, Russian oligarchs have increased their wealth. Is the Russian economy - the engine driving its war machine - worse than the rosy prognostics? And if not, what's the West's solution?

On the ground, residents of the occupied territories have shown considerable resistance to the pseudo-elections and are attempting to disrupt proceedings for the Russians, according to Kyiv officials.

A spokesperson for the National Resistance Center (NRC), who identifies himself only as Ostap, told Kyiv Post that large scale protests are taking place and that the elections are being ignored by the local population.

“Of course, there is a percentage of people who have been waiting for this – this [so-called] ‘Russian peace,’ and they do not care what burns or does not burn there, but the majority of Ukrainians are resisting and helping the defense forces,” Ostap said.

Ukrainian resistance ranges from putting up leaflets calling for locals to ignore the elections, to passing on information about all those involved in the elections to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (HUR).

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the HUR, has confirmed that supplied information about collaborators is now being worked on.

“Some of the names of collaborators and traitors, as well as the invaders involved in the organization of these pseudo-elections, have been established, and some have already been liquidated. Further work is underway,” Yusov explained.

He added that the work of locals is “greatly helping the Ukrainian security and defense forces.”

Even before the elections, the NRC discovered that Russians were transporting election materials and ballots via their military and had targeted Russian military political workers using drone strikes.