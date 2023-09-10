Boris Johnson has said Ukraine should be accepted into NATO “as fast as possible,” and that Russia’s full-scale invasion is all the evidence needed to show non-membership for Kyiv has been a “disaster.”
Speaking at the 18th Annual Meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), the former British prime minister, said: “Membership in NATO is a massive psychological support for a country and a massive deterrent to anybody who would seek to attack that country.
“NATO works, it's proved that it works.”
Johnson said that President Putin’s invasion demolished any argument about not accepting Ukraine into NATO based on a fear of escalating a conflict between Russia and the West.
“That argument doesn't look very good these days,” he said. “Look what he did without Ukraine in NATO.
“We've tried not having Ukraine in NATO. It's led to the worst war in Europe for 80 years, hundreds of thousands of people dead. It's a disaster.”
“The only answer is to get Ukraine in NATO as fast as possible.”
Johnson also supports Ukraine's peace plan, recently presented by Ukraine to Saudi Arabia. He said that “if there's a way of doing some sort of peaceful solution, then of course that should be done.”
He added: “But I don't think that that is possible with Vladimir Putin. You know Prigozhin had to deal with Vladimir Putin and that didn't work very well for him, right?”
Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
The politician called on the West to act faster and accelerate economic pressure on Russia.
“I've come to the conclusion that the Russian state assets that are currently frozen, the $300 billion worth in the Cayman Islands or the US or wherever it's crazy they should go back to Putin at the end of this. They clearly need to be used to rebuild Ukraine.”
Johnson also called for the acceleration of more weapons for Ukraine.
“I do not know why we are delaying. We always end up giving what is needed, but we do it for months,” he said. “Let's just accelerate, cut to the chase, give Ukraine what they need to win as fast as possible”.
Comments (4)
Boris Johnson is correct . NATO has been tardy in its support of Ukraine which is really fighting NATO's war alone.It seems NATO is prepared to fight Russia to the last Ukranian.
Indeed! Boris should go and fight on the front himself, that'll teach Putler a lesson. The unstoppable Boris Johnson will annihilate the entire Orc army. Show them how it's done, talk is cheap.
What a pity this "clarity of vision" wasn't applied to the other problems facing the UK. We can be proud of the support given to Ukraine, but nobody is interested in what a convicted liar says now
Boris may have been a bit of a train wreck for the UK but he got just about everything right in regard to Ukraine. Pity too many other western political leaders don't share his clarity of vision in stripping the moskals regime of their intractable advantages.
@Andrew Lockett,
@Andrew Lockett, yes Biden and others stick their heads in the sand working to ensure Ukraine cannot wina war. Because they are afraid of Putin Hitler
@Gregc, Biden is not afraid of Putin lmao he's in charge the world's best military what's he got to be afraid of?