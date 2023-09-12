Overview

UK confirms that Russia targeted civilian ship in August

Biden’s decision on whether to send long-range missiles is imminent

After Musk’s refusal to help Ukraine, US military re-envisions future contracts

VIDEO: After a raid, Ukraine regains control of Black Sea rigs

Continued AFU advances near Bakhmut

Footage shows heavy fighting in Luhansk region

Biden to decide soon on long-range missile shipments to Ukraine

According to CNN, US President Joe Biden will come to a decision “soon” on sending long-range missiles to Ukraine, according to CNN’s sources. Ukraine has been requesting the weaponry since Russia’s full-scale invasion started, but the United States has been reticent to make any such donation that could be construed as a military threat to Russian territory.

According to CNN: “Discussions about sending the long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems, also known as ATACMS, picked up substantially in recent weeks, the sources said. But ‘there’s a much greater possibility of it happening now than before,’ one official familiar with the discussions said. ‘Much greater. I just don’t know when.’”

CNN also quoted remarks by Republican Sen. James Risch about the weapons system from July: “I’m tired of hearing about escalation.”

The Idaho senator said of the 300-kilometer range ATACMS, “I want Putin to wake up in the morning worried about what he’s going to do that’s going to cause us to escalate instead of us wringing our hands and saying, ‘Oh, we can’t do that.’ Look, everything I said they should have done at the beginning, they’ve done now. God bless [Biden]. I wish he had done it a year ago.”

Declassified UK documents show Russia targeted a civilian ship in August

More details have surfaced about the Russian missile attack on a civilian ship in the Black Sea. Information recently unsealed by the UK Foreign Office indicates that Russia fired several missiles at a cargo ship the last week of August.

The missiles were successfully shot down by Ukraine’s forces. As it turns out, the intended target was a Liberian-flagged cargo ship, the British Government stated in a release dated Sept. 11, 2023:

“The missiles, which included two Kalibr missiles fired from a Black Sea Fleet missile carrier, were successfully shot down by Ukraine’s forces on Aug. 24. Intelligence shows that an intended target was a Liberian-flagged cargo ship berthed in the port,” the press release reads.

Watch as special units regain control of Black Sea oil rig