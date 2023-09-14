A Ukrainian drone and missile attack has destroyed a sophisticated Russian air defense complex in Crimea, as Kyiv warned those living on the occupied peninsula to expect more “surprises.”

A source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told Kyiv Post that an S-400 “Triumf” air-defense system, which has an estimated value of $1.2 billion, was taken out in the early hours of Thursday morning near the city of Yevpatoria.

The SBU source said: “The military counterintelligence of the SBU and the Navy of Ukraine conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoria.”

He continued: “First, SBU drones hit the eyes of the complex — radars and antennas, and after disabling the radar stations, Navy units hit the S300/400 Triumf launch complexes with two Neptune cruise missiles.”

The source promised that: “New surprises await Russians in Crimea.”

Footage posted to social media showed a series of explosions in the area: