A Russian politician has written an extraordinarily frank account of the situation troops are facing on the front lines, detailing multiple shifts in Ukrainian counteroffensive tactics that Moscow’s forces are struggling to fight back against.

In a post on Telegram – translated in full below – Andrey Gurulyov, a State Duma deputy and former deputy military commander also says that while he is assured of a Russian victory, it is “separated from us only by one serious problem of ours – lies.”

could be interesting for you: Access the newest war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post's daily news articles published today.

In the first part of the post, Gurulyov claims the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have begun to overcome obstacles like vast Russian minefields that bogged down the first few months of Kyiv’s counteroffensive.

“The enemy has learned to work through our very well-made minefields,” he said. “They competently clear them of mines, using artillery fire and using mine rollers.”

Gurulyov also says Ukraine has stopped attacking in large groups and is now are using what he describes as “squeeze-out tactics.”

“They are massively using cluster shells, inflicting fire on the strong points of our units, assault groups.

“They have a lot of ammunition, they are trying to burn out absolutely everything.”

He claims that in some areas of the front Russian forces have retreated “up to 10 kilometers” and Ukrainian troops now occupy their defensive positions “which are very well equipped with our own supplies.”

Similar topics of Interest Estonia’s War Plan: Allied Unity - Kill Russians - Ensure Ukrainian Victory Tallin voices a simple war strategy: kill or wound Russia’s soldiers and destroy its military hardware faster than the Kremlin can mobilize replacements, and the war will end by 2026.

Gurulyov also claims Russian attack helicopters and artillery are being made redundant in the face of new Ukrainian tactics.

But he ends on a positive note of sorts, adding: “The main conclusion is that the war continues. Yes, we are stronger, our warriors are stronger and more courageous, our troops are more professional. We endure, we adapt, we adapt, we win, we have already laid down a lot of the enemy’s manpower.

“But it is foolish to deny that today NATO is fighting against us with all its advanced technologies. We will win in any case, but Victory is separated from us only by one serious problem of ours – lies.

“Yes, there is less of it than there was at the beginning of the special military operation, but it is there. They are present at different levels, they talk about it among the troops. False reports, unfortunately, lead to poor decisions at many levels. This is there, let's acknowledge it and fight it, otherwise there will be trouble.”

After months of a grinding counteroffensive with little gains to show, Ukraine has in recent weeks scored a number of victories.

On Friday, Ukraine announced the liberation of the village of Andriivka near the Russian-held city of Bakhmut.

In a post on social media on Friday morning, Ukraine's General Staff said: “The defense forces... liberated Andriivka in Donetsk region, inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and entrenched at the occupied frontiers.”

They also reported “partial success” near another village south of Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, but added: “Tough battles are ongoing.”

Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade fighting on the ground said it had led a "lightning operation" and "practically liquidated the whole of (Russia's) 72nd infantry brigade."

There are also reports on Friday afternoon that Ukrainian troops have pushed all Russian forces out of the tactically important town, Klishchiievka.

Gurulyov has previosuly called for the total destruction of Kyiv.