A Russian politician has written an extraordinarily frank account of the situation troops are facing on the front lines, detailing multiple shifts in Ukrainian counteroffensive tactics that Moscow’s forces are struggling to fight back against.
In a post on Telegram – translated in full below – Andrey Gurulyov, a State Duma deputy and former deputy military commander also says that while he is assured of a Russian victory, it is “separated from us only by one serious problem of ours – lies.”
- Access the newest war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post's daily news articles published today.
In the first part of the post, Gurulyov claims the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have begun to overcome obstacles like vast Russian minefields that bogged down the first few months of Kyiv’s counteroffensive.
“The enemy has learned to work through our very well-made minefields,” he said. “They competently clear them of mines, using artillery fire and using mine rollers.”
Gurulyov also says Ukraine has stopped attacking in large groups and is now are using what he describes as “squeeze-out tactics.”
“They are massively using cluster shells, inflicting fire on the strong points of our units, assault groups.
“They have a lot of ammunition, they are trying to burn out absolutely everything.”
He claims that in some areas of the front Russian forces have retreated “up to 10 kilometers” and Ukrainian troops now occupy their defensive positions “which are very well equipped with our own supplies.”
Estonia’s War Plan: Allied Unity - Kill Russians - Ensure Ukrainian Victory
Gurulyov also claims Russian attack helicopters and artillery are being made redundant in the face of new Ukrainian tactics.
But he ends on a positive note of sorts, adding: “The main conclusion is that the war continues. Yes, we are stronger, our warriors are stronger and more courageous, our troops are more professional. We endure, we adapt, we adapt, we win, we have already laid down a lot of the enemy’s manpower.
“But it is foolish to deny that today NATO is fighting against us with all its advanced technologies. We will win in any case, but Victory is separated from us only by one serious problem of ours – lies.
“Yes, there is less of it than there was at the beginning of the special military operation, but it is there. They are present at different levels, they talk about it among the troops. False reports, unfortunately, lead to poor decisions at many levels. This is there, let's acknowledge it and fight it, otherwise there will be trouble.”
After months of a grinding counteroffensive with little gains to show, Ukraine has in recent weeks scored a number of victories.
On Friday, Ukraine announced the liberation of the village of Andriivka near the Russian-held city of Bakhmut.
In a post on social media on Friday morning, Ukraine's General Staff said: “The defense forces... liberated Andriivka in Donetsk region, inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and entrenched at the occupied frontiers.”
They also reported “partial success” near another village south of Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, but added: “Tough battles are ongoing.”
Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade fighting on the ground said it had led a "lightning operation" and "practically liquidated the whole of (Russia's) 72nd infantry brigade."
There are also reports on Friday afternoon that Ukrainian troops have pushed all Russian forces out of the tactically important town, Klishchiievka.
Gurulyov has previosuly called for the total destruction of Kyiv.
“It is necessary that Kyiv is left in ruins, and that our flag stands there on top of these ruins, I think we need to do this. Why are we bothering the way we do it now, I don’t understand in any way,” Andrey Gurulyov, the former commander of the Russian 58th Army.— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) February 23, 2023
"Liberators" pic.twitter.com/ZJiez6bgAN
The release of intercepted conversations by Ukraine’s intelligence services indicates that Russia’s military finds itself in a dire situation, with soldiers coming to fear their own side as much as that of their Ukrainian adversary.
Some notable ones include:
- 'We Lost 600 Men’ – Russian Reveals Horrific Losses and Behavior On Frontlines
- ‘All Our Guys Were Slaughtered’ – Intercepted Phone Calls Suggest Huge Russian Losses
- ‘He Started Shooting Us!’ – Intercepted Phone Call Reveals Russian Friendly Fire Incident
- ‘We’ll Tear You Apart’ – Ukrainian Soldiers Are Trolling Russian Commanders on Telegram
- ‘War Until 2026’ - Russian Soldier Claims He’s Been Told To Expect 3 More Years of Fighting
- ‘Trucks Full of Corpses’ – Intercepted Phone Call Suggests Massive Wagner Losses
- ‘All Our Boys Are Rotting’– Intercepted Phone Call Suggests Heavy Russian Causalities Near Antonivsky Bridge
Here is a translation of Andrey Gurulyov’s post in full…
I will briefly report on the situation at the front without reference to specific directions. The information was obtained from primary sources, systematized, and the following conclusions were drawn.
The enemy, having specifically run into our forces at the beginning of his counter-offensive, changed his combat tactics. They are no longer moving forward in large forces; they were obviously forbidden to abandon heavy equipment en masse.
Today they have switched to squeeze-out tactics, they are massively using cluster shells, inflicting fire on the strong points of our units, assault groups, they have a lot of ammunition, they are trying to burn out absolutely everything. Yes, this situation forces our troops to retreat deeper. Not far, but in some places they lost up to 10 kilometers of territory. The enemy has in some places occupied our defensive positions, which are very well equipped with our own supplies.
After the refraction of the defense line, the enemies created conditions for the impossibility of using anti-tank missiles by our helicopters; due to the deflection of the line, they became accessible to enemy MANPADS. The efficiency of our helicopters has decreased.
The enemy has learned to work through our very well-made minefields. They competently clear them of mines, using artillery fire and using mine rollers.
Our artillery has improved the quality of counter-battery warfare. There are results, but again the enemy is adapting. Basically, all of its guns are installed in depth at a distance inaccessible to our artillery.
An estimated two artillery brigades were concentrated in the “hottest” directions, not counting the artillery of local brigades. We destroyed a lot of their towed artillery, they switched to using self-propelled guns. Our troops say that it is very difficult, almost impossible, to catch them; after the second sighting shot they move and change position.
They have a lot of unmanned vehicles. We have also adapted here, and over the last 2-3 weeks we have effectively begun to destroy them. Verba and Strela-10 air defense systems work well against UAVs. But the enemy has a lot of drones, they use them wisely, you see these attacks not only at the front, but also in our deep rear.
The main conclusion is that the war continues. Yes, we are stronger, our warriors are stronger and more courageous, our troops are more professional. We endure, we adapt, we adapt, we win, we have already laid down a lot of the enemy’s manpower.
But it is foolish to deny that today NATO is fighting against us with all its advanced technologies. We will win in any case, but Victory is separated from us only by one serious problem of ours – lies. Yes, there is less of it than there was at the beginning of the SVO, but it is there. There are present at different levels, they talk about it among the troops. False reports, unfortunately, lead to poor decisions at many levels. This is there, let's acknowledge it and fight it, otherwise there will be trouble.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (4)
I think this situation with the ruins and a foreign flag is more appropriate for Moscow. Before 24 2 2022 there was no problem. But after this disoriented old man launched the attack there are a lot of problems and the source of all these problems lies clearly in Moscow and this series of problems can only be addressed by destroying the source of the problems. Let's stop lying on television about that.
Unfortunately Putin personally has no way out of this war except to win, indefinitely extend, freeze, or be immediate execution subsequent to coup or failure.
He doesn’t like the last option.
So it must continue, hopefully with casualties highly skewed in favour of Ukraine, until Putin’s execution date. Hopefully it will be something more prolonged and painful than Prighozin’s death,
Putin's mafia dictatorial regime invaded Ukraine out of fear that the freedom of the Ukrainian society (where people can express without fear of prisons, Novichok and windows) is contagious and causes the fall of the dictatorship in Russia. Is very contagious because it is a "brother" people (that is why Putin does not consider Finland's NATO membership as a threat).
All the reasons invoked by the regime are false, pretexts meant to hide the real reason for the aggression, a reason that the Russian people must in no case understand.
The goal of destroying the freedom of Ukrainian society has already failed a long time ago.
The only reason the war of aggression continues is for Putin's regime to get something that can be used for propaganda to justify unnecessary war, crimes and sacrifices, so that the dictator can stay in power. Dictators don't have pension plans.
Putin's regime no longer has any way out of the war of aggression it has unleashed, a war it cannot win but which still requires completely unnecessary crimes and sacrifices.
Russia has only one possible way out of this situation, regime change, which is at the same time the only lasting solution to the problem.
A peace treaty can only be signed with a new regime, which will condemn the war of aggression against Ukraine.
It is a war between freedom and tyranny, in which Ukraine (like Taiwan) is on the front line at the moment.
No dictatorial regime will ever be able to recognize that it is afraid that.
Gurulyov still confuses Ukraine with NATO. That defensive organization and Ukraine do not, though should it actually become part of NATO, there would be no Russian presence in Ukraine.
Gurulyov, then remains a representation of Russian "Information and Psychological Operations" doctrine of falsehoods and attempt at confusion of the world publics.
Should his utility in this fail to benefit Kremlin, his fate may or may not be visible.
Girkin was a Colonel.
There exists a sleight of hand game called Three Shells and a Pea: since a few other iterations have disappeared, been shot down, resurfaced as the Kremlin hand has shown the quickly restored peas to their supposed awestruck public viewers, this is just another named Pea.
There remain only the two typed of watchers, the Amused, and those who bet, the Bemused who lose.
@Makuye, I DEFINITELY typed GIrkin, NOT "Greece."