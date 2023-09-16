A Ukrainian armed forces unit at the forefront of the recent fighting to liberate the village of Andriivka has released drone footage of what it claims is Russian artillery firing on its own troops as they try and surrender. The video posted on Telegram by the 3rd Separate Assault Infantry Brigade, shows Ukrainian troops still under fire as they clear Russian positions in the now-destroyed village near Bakhmut. could be interesting for you: Read the newest Ukraine news stories published today.

Three of Moscow's soldiers surrender and are made to lie on the floor as they're secured. Then what appears to be an artillery round explodes right on top of troops from both sides. As the smoke clears it becomes clear the Ukrainian troops have been incredibly lucky – all survived.

Ukraine War



In the Andriivka region, the 2nd assault group of the mechanized battalion belonging to the 3rd Ukrainian Assault Brigade takes another group of Russian prisoners. At the same time, the enemy command, realizing that the village is lost and that its soldiers are… pic.twitter.com/ACQvufXHXv — ACONTECENDO (@Acontece_ndo) September 16, 2023

As for the Russian troops, according to the 3rd Separate Assault Infantry Brigade commentary on the Telegram post "one is captured in pieces, two are lucky and are taken out to live." It adds: "Just a fantastic story that happened during the storming of Andriivka. "Assault group 2 of the mechanized battalion takes another group of prisoners. At the same time the enemy, realizing that the village is lost and his soldiers are surrendering en masse, orders to open 'fire on their own.' "The shell arrives. There is silence at the command post, everyone is gray. The smoke clears – all our targets, one is captured in pieces, two are lucky and are taken out to live. Luck plays a role in war. The most important shots of the operation are ahead."