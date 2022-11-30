As Russian forces poured across Ukraine’s borders, Palych knew that pain, suffering and injuries would follow in the ensuing war and his training as a paramedic would be needed. “I could not sit on the sidelines, so I went to the front as a volunteer,” says Palych, the nom de guerre for the 35-year-old medic working near the frontline in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Day after day, he and his team skirt the front, collecting the wounded and rushing them back to the main hospital in Bakhmut just a couple of kilometres away from the line of contact. could be interesting for you: Access the newest Ukraine news items published today. “It’s always scary,” he tells AFP during a recent trip transporting a wounded soldier suffering from a brain injury and a broken leg from Bakhmut to a nearby medical centre in the town of Chasiv Yar. “You never feel relaxed. Every time we are afraid.” Once known for its vineyards and cavernous salt mines, Bakhmut has been dubbed “the meat grinder” due to the brutal trench warfare, artillery duels and frontal assaults that have defined the fight for the city for the past six months. On the Russian side, mercenaries, prison conscripts and newly mobilised troops are believed to comprise the fighting force that has launched waves of attacks on Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces are largely positioned in and around the city, including in mud-soaked trenches bisecting shattered swathes of land pummelled by relentless shelling. “We can compare the fighting with the Second World War, as (both sides) use standard methods of conducting combat operations without any special technological means,” said Sergiy Zgurets, a military analyst at Defense Express Media & Consulting Company. Similar topics of Interest Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine Despite sanctions, Russian oligarchs have increased their wealth. Is the Russian economy - the engine driving its war machine - worse than the rosy prognostics? And if not, what's the West's solution?

Day after day, Palych and his team skirt the front ANATOLII STEPANOV AFP

– ‘Destruction’ – The goal however may not just be the capture of the city. Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group that is helping lead the fight, said his forces are mostly focusing their efforts on destroying the Ukrainian army. “The Ukrainian army is well prepared and offers worthy resistance,” said the Kremlin-linked businessman in a recent statement released by his company, Concord. “Our task is not Bakhmut itself, but the destruction of the Ukrainian army and the reduction of its combat potential, which has an extremely positive effect on other areas, which is why this operation was dubbed the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’“. Nine months into the conflict, the medics working on the frontlines have been transformed into battle-hardened veterans, for many a vast departure from their former lives.

The explosion of artillery, mortars and Grad rocket volleys along with the rattle of nearby tanks echo in the streets ANATOLII STEPANOV AFP