Three young children are amongst the 22 victims killed by Russia this morning, Thursday, July 14, following an airstrike in the western Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia.

So far, 20 people have been killed while 90 have been injured in the rocket attack, which also hit a shopping mall, authorities say. 50 vehicles were also set ablaze in the shopping mall’s car park, with footage currently circulating on social media platforms showing thick black smoke filling the sky.

‘There are wounded and dead, among them a small child,’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app. ‘What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?’

The attack is part of Russia’s ongoing strikes against civilian targets. This month, Ukraine officials confirmed they are currently investigating more than 21,000 war crimes committed by Russian forces, with the invading troops accused of raping, murdering and torturing innocent Ukrainian civilians.

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has called for an international ‘overarching strategy’ to co-ordinate efforts to bring perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine to justice.

‘The simple truth is that, as we speak, children, women and men, the young and the old, are living in terror,’ ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said as he opened a Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague.

‘They’re suffering in Ukraine and in so many different parts of the world. Grieving about what they lost yesterday, holding their breath about what they could lose today, and what tomorrow can bring. At a time like this, the law cannot be a spectator.’

Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack

The attack targeted regions including the capital Kyiv, the southern region of Kherson as well as the western Khmelnytsky region.
Jay Beecher is a British journalist now living in Kyiv. Having written for top British newspapers such as the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror, his favorite topics to cover are crime and politics. Beecher came to Ukraine in May and spent time on the front lines in the east reporting on Russian war crimes.
