Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has killed one civilian and injured another, regional officials said Thursday.

Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian forces last year but has been shelled relentlessly since by Russian forces from the opposite bank of the Dnipro river that adjoins the city.

“The Russian army has been hitting the Korabelny district of Kherson,” regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on social media.

He said a 68-year-old man died in the shelling while a 54-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds.

Ukraine’s air force meanwhile said it had downed one cruise missile and 16 out of 18 Iranian-designed attack drones launched by Russian forces overnight.

That announcement came after a Ukrainian energy supplier, the DTEK Group, said Russian shelling had damaged grid infrastructure in a frontline region, without specifying where.

The group said the shelling had caused “serious” damage but there were no casualties.

