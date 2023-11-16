Russian forces have stockpiled more than 800 missiles in Crimea in preparation for an expected winter bombing campaign of Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, officials have said.

"We know that the enemy has a powerful hub of military resources deployed on the Crimean Peninsula," Nataliya Humenyuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Southern Military Command said on the TV marathon.

"In particular, Kalibr-type missiles are concentrated there, and Onyx-type missiles are also launched from the Crimean Peninsula. The enemy is accumulating potential - this is obvious," she added.

According to Humenyuk, air-based missiles are strategically positioned for loading into airplanes, indicating a high level of preparedness.

"We are talking about the readiness of more than 800 missiles in total to be used by the enemy for the stage of energy terror," she said.

The Ministry of Energy has earlier cautioned that Russia is aiming to launch significant strikes on the country's energy facilities.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday, Nov. 12, that Ukraine needs to gear itself up for potential Russian winter attacks on critical infrastructure.

Last year, consistent attacks on Ukraine's energy grid resulted in severe consequences, leaving many without heating and electricity during the harsh winter season.

"We must be prepared for the possibility that the enemy may increase the number of drone or missile strikes on our infrastructure," the President, calling for a concerted focus on defense efforts.