The UK and Ukraine are planning to join forces in technology.

Both countries have formidable technology sectors and at the Web Summit 2023, Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation and the UK’s Department of Business and Trade signed a memorandum agreeing to launch a “tech bridge” between the countries to allow them to implement projects together.

Along with exchanging experience, Ukrainian and British tech companies will likely work on joint large-scale projects with international partners, Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation wrote.

The “UK-UA TechBridge” will give both small and medium-sized Ukrainian businesses more opportunities to attract investment and participate in grant programs, the announcement said.

Twenty-four Ukrainian IT companies have been participating in the Web Summit in Lisbon, which started on Monday and ends today.