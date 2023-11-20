Last week, President Zelensky unveiled plans for a forthcoming joint US-Ukraine defense industry meeting scheduled for December in Washington. This upcoming meeting aims to build upon the discussions and agreements reached during the defense industry forum held in September.

In an interview with TVP World, Bohdan Nahaylo, Chief Editor of Kyiv Post, underscored the existing gaps in delivering military assistance to Ukraine, given that the U.S. Congress has been unable to pass a new Ukraine aid bill since September.