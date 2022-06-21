“If the Russians take me, I won’t be exchanged”, said the Chechen fighting with the Ukrainian army near the front line.
“They’ll torture me then show me on television.”
The 33-year-old dissident, a refugee who has been in Poland for nearly two decades, joined the Sheikh Mansur battalion in April. Founded in 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the unit is mostly made up of veterans of the Chechen wars.
Despite sanctions, Russian oligarchs have increased their wealth. Is the Russian economy - the engine driving its war machine - worse than the rosy prognostics? And if not, what's the West's solution?
For him, the war here has an air of deja vu.
“It’s like a journey into the past, a continuation of what started in the Caucasus,” he said calmly, getting out of a van with a broken windscreen and a hurried spray paint job.
– Echoes of war –
Chechnya’s capital, Grozny, destroyed by Russian bombs more than two decades ago, suffered a fate similar to that of Mariupol.
The small Muslim-majority republic was ravaged by two brutal wars. The last, begun by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 1999, led to the installation of Chechnya’s strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, who has been accused of ruthlessly suppressing opposition.
As a result, a Chechen diaspora of an estimated 250,000 people has formed in Europe, Turkey and the UAE.
“I decided to join the battalion (for) the honour of the Chechens Moscow is trying to pass off as terrorists,” said Islam, who has received threats for documenting alleged Russian war crimes online.
He takes orders from Deputy Commander Mansour, a battle-scarred 40-year-old soldier.
“Two of us have been killed and others injured. But it’s important we’re here,” Mansur said. “We have things to teach the local soldiers about war.”
The Chechen fighters are not officially part of the Ukrainian army. The equipment they use has been recovered from the Russians, and they are fed by locals, mostly Orthodox Christians, who seem to have taken kindly to them.
“We’re not here to impose Islamic beliefs — we’re here to fight a common enemy and defend freedom,” said Mansour
