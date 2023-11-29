Russia claimed on Wednesday that its armed forces had taken control of Khromove, a small village on the outskirts of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region which Moscow’s troops seized in May after one of the bloodiest battles of its 21-month military offensive.

“Troops, supported by aviation and artillery fire, improved their positions along the front line and liberated the village of Artemovskoye,” Russia’s defense ministry said in a daily briefing, referring to the village by a previous version of its name.

In a Tuesday evening broadcast, the pro-Ukraine military information platform DeepState said that Russian armed forces pressure against the village was intensifying but that, as of the time of the report, Ukrainian lines were holding.

“In this sector we have seen an increase of neutral territory over the last week, in the region of Khromove, and this shows that the enemy is concentrating forces there. He is continuing to attack and we can see there is the possibility of our fighters being forced out. They (Russian forces) are doing everything they can to do that. But in recent days the line of contact has not changed, and the defense forces [Ukrainian military] are doing everything possible not to allow the enemy to advance,” the report said in part.