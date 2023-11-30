Russia’s highest court has approved the Ministry of Justice's request to ban and label the “International LGBT Movement” as an “extremist organization,” potentially allowing the government to confiscate donations dedicated to the representatives of the community and make its members arrests.
The closed-door meeting on Thursday, Nov. 30, only permitted representatives from the Ministry of Justice to be present in the courtroom. Journalists were solely invited to hear the decision announcement, as reported by Mediazona's correspondent.
The lawsuit, submitted on Nov. 2, claimed the “International LGBT Movement” exhibits “various signs and manifestations of extremist orientation,” with specific accusations of “incitement of social and religious discord.”
Now, since the claim was accepted, it could have significant consequences for a substantial portion of Russian society, affecting the rights of LGBT individuals.
Clear identification as a member of the movement could be documented in a classified file, potentially subjecting any LGBT person to involvement in an “extremist” case.
This broad categorization might give law enforcement the authority to make arrests based on symbols like rainbow flags, which currently result in fines under the “LGBT propaganda” law.
Activists linked to LGBT movements might face charges related to participation in an extremist group, and donations to these organizations could be treated as extremist activities.
Russian Sabotage Groups Attempt Seven Border Breaches in Last Two Weeks
Essentially, the state might impose restrictions preventing Russians from openly discussing their association with the LGBT community in any way.
The Ministry of Justice’s lawsuit follows the previous adoption of two repressive laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community.
Initially, the “LGBT propaganda” law, previously applicable only to children, was expanded to include adults.
Subsequently, transgender transition was banned in Russia – both the change of the gender marker in the documents and medical interventions related to the transition.
This move echoes a similar decision made by the Supreme Court in 2020 concerning the “AUE movement.”
Despite not being officially registered as a movement and existing as a subculture rooted in prison concepts, the ban on AUE propaganda led to numerous criminal cases against individuals with “thug” tattoos and those adopting the “convict way.”
Even ordinary citizens faced fines for sharing screenshots from games and films depicting prison life.
Comments ( 1)
On this one and only issue, russia is correct. They indeed are extremists with the ultimate goal of legalizing sex with children. This has been in the works in the United States for decades. It is a cancer that needs to be cut out.
@Philip Tummarello, you know nothing about variety in which life manifests itself. You never heard of gauss curve or normal distribution. mankind or life in general has diversity of expressions.
and since people in history didnt knew anything about this they just said "this is normal, the norm" and anything not being this socalled the norm is a deviation and needs to be killed or imprisonned or put outside society.
but some wise and intelligent people came allong and proved by science that everything is not thát so called normal as always believed. and groups of people started an emancipationproces, and as so too the gay/lesbian/trans group of people did as well, because they are a another exression of life
but dumb people cannt figure this out and get agressive because they dont get it intellectualy
but, philip tummarello, you studied at the lawschool of st. petersburg where that vladolf putler studied, and this is the worst lawschool in the world with statistics education below zero, the worst of them all, maybe you never went to school and dumbness is your middle name