The US Embassy to Russia, which stands on Bolshoy Deviatinsky Pereulok, is no stranger to the erecting of pro-Kremlin symbols on its doorstep, and they have ramped up since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The latest example is the appearance of three huge Latin letters “Z, V and O.” The first two are symbols used by the Russian military on their uniforms and to mark its operational vehicles during its operations during the war in Ukraine.

Underneath the letters is a slogan: “Za Победу, Сила V Правде, Отважные” which roughly translates as: “Victory in strength and courage.”

Further along the street in similar sized letters colored with the white, blue and red of the Russian flag is the phrase: #МЬIВМЕСТЕ – we are together.

The second sign outside the US Embassy in Russia #МЬIВМЕСТЕ - we are together. Photo: Twitter

For a number of years nationalist and other pro-Russian activists have placed images backing Moscow’s anti-Western foreign policy which have increased in frequency since Russia severed most of its ties with the West following the start of its war with Ukraine, that has dragged on for more than 21 months.

Several Western countries have renamed streets on which the local Russian embassy sits in support of Ukraine or Kremlin critics in recent years.

In Washington, the Russian embassy now stands on a street renamed in honor of slain Russian politician Boris Nemtsov.

Similar topics of Interest Putin Vows 'Harsh' Punishment For Meddling in Russia Vote Last week, he announced he would run for a fifth presidential term in the March 2024 election, with little doubt surrounding his victory after almost 25 years in power.

The relationship between Moscow and Washington have sunk to their lowest level since the Cold War era; the US and its allies have implemented unprecedented packages of economic and political sanctions on Moscow since the launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion as well as providing large quantities of military and humanitarian aid to Kyiv.