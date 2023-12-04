Twenty-four Russian troops were killed after being given poison-laced food by “two nice girls” at a military checkpoint in Simferopol, Crimea, according to reports.

Unverified reports on Russian media channels said two partisans approached the soldiers with vodka, fish, sausage, bread, and cheese.

“They told the guards that they wanted to thank our boys for everything, for protecting them,” a source told the Telegram channel Kremlin Snuffbox, which posted the information on Dec. 1.

“The guys took vodka and food, drank with their colleagues, and ate. And many were poisoned.”

The Ukrainian partisan group Crimean Combat Seagulls later confirmed the news, saying that in addition to the 24 Russian soldiers killed, 11 more were hospitalized.

In a post on Telegram, the group said that “nice girls” welcomed the soldiers with “goodies” to eat. “The arsenic and strychnine tasted unforgettable.”

They added: “You could die of pleasure! Which was just what 24 occupants did, and 11 more were hospitalized.

“We continue to work and urge everyone to exterminate rusnya (Russians) on the peninsula like cockroaches.”

According to Russian media, the partisans have not been found, but the investigation is ongoing.

Russian forces in occupied Ukraine have frequently fallen victim to partisan poisoning plots.

Four Russian FSB officers were poisoned after ordering food and alcoholic beverages to be delivered from a restaurant in occupied Melitopol last month.

Also, in October it was reported that Ukrainian partisans had killed more than 40 Russian soldiers in Mariupol in previous months, a significant majority of them by poisoning.