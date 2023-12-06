Ukrainian drones successfully struck a strategic Russian oil facility in occupied Crimea, military sources have told Kyiv Post.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) together with the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) hit the Marine Oil Terminal in Feodosia on Tuesday morning.

A source told Kyiv Post the oil depot in question is an important infrastructure facility that supplies Russian troops with fuel.

“The consequences for the Russians [will be] quite significant. After all, there are about 30 fuel tanks on the territory of the terminal,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Baza Telegram channel confirmed the drone attack but downplayed the damage caused: “Two aircraft-type drones flew towards the Marine Oil Terminal oil depot. They were shot down by the forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.”

According to Baza, the first drone detonated in the air with only debris falling onto the territory of the oil depot while the second supposedly fell 70 meters from one of the tanks.

“No one was hurt,” Baza added.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Ukraine also claimed another successful drone attack in Crimea.

Military sources said a Nebo-M radar system was struck in the Baherovo settlement area, while a helicopter pad, a P-18 Terek radar system and a Baikal-1M anti-aircraft missile control system were struck near Strilkove.

“This is how our special service congratulated the occupiers on International Volunteer Day [celebrated on Dec. 5] and we once again reminded them that Ukrainian land will literally burn under the feet of the invaders,” Kyiv Post’s source added.

No other details of the attack, including confirmation of damage or casualties, were given.