Ukraine said Tuesday there was no "misuse" of the Western weaponry supplied to combat Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This announcement follows the appointment of Rustem Umerov as the new defence minister three months ago, a move prompted by corruption allegations during the tenure of his predecessor.

At the same time, Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office, acknowledged ongoing investigations into arms procurement contracts ranging from "10 to 100 million euros" but refrained from divulging specifics.

"There are several proceedings related to arms procurement," Oleksandr Klymenko, the head of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office, said. 

Emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation, Klymenko stated, "It is necessary to investigate and establish specific facts: whether it happened or not."

Klymenko clarified that there have been no complaints from Western allies regarding the weapons provided to Ukraine.

While corruption remains a significant issue within the country, recent scandals within the defense ministry did not implicate the military or financial aid received from Western nations.

"We constantly inform our partners that if they have information that indicates corruption, misuse of the assistance provided, we are ready to put it as a top priority and start an investigation," Klymenko said. 

Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has received substantial aid, totaling tens of millions of dollars from the US, the EU, and the UK.

Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
Similar topics of Interest

Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move

‘Freedom of Russia Legion’ volunteers declared the destruction of a Rosneft fuel tank, stating that Russia’s natural resources should serve the country, not be utilized for “a criminal war.”
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova is a Deputy News Editor and correspondent for Kyiv Post. For seven years, she has worked as a TV journalist, covering primarily topics on international policy. Back in September 2022, Alisa joined the Kyiv Post team.
RELATED ARTICLES
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
49 minutes ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine in-depth War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
By Maryna Shashkova
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
2 hours ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Ukraine Hits Strategic Russian Oil Depot in Crimea
Next » ANALYSIS: Putin Senses Reviving Fortunes as Front Holds, West Frays