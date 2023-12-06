Ukraine said Tuesday there was no "misuse" of the Western weaponry supplied to combat Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This announcement follows the appointment of Rustem Umerov as the new defence minister three months ago, a move prompted by corruption allegations during the tenure of his predecessor.

At the same time, Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office, acknowledged ongoing investigations into arms procurement contracts ranging from "10 to 100 million euros" but refrained from divulging specifics.

"There are several proceedings related to arms procurement," Oleksandr Klymenko, the head of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office, said.

Emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation, Klymenko stated, "It is necessary to investigate and establish specific facts: whether it happened or not."

Klymenko clarified that there have been no complaints from Western allies regarding the weapons provided to Ukraine.

While corruption remains a significant issue within the country, recent scandals within the defense ministry did not implicate the military or financial aid received from Western nations.

"We constantly inform our partners that if they have information that indicates corruption, misuse of the assistance provided, we are ready to put it as a top priority and start an investigation," Klymenko said.

Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has received substantial aid, totaling tens of millions of dollars from the US, the EU, and the UK.